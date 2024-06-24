Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Princess Anne has been hospitalized after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion, further straining Britain's royal family as health problems continue to limit public appearances by King Charles III and the Princess of Wales.
The king's 73-year-old sister was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate in southwestern England, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The cause of Anne's injuries wasn't clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse's head or legs.
"The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery," the palace said in a statement.
The accident is just the latest health scare to hit the House of Windsor in recent months, with both Charles and Prince William's wife, Kate, undergoing treatment for cancer. That has strained the royal family's ability to keep up a full slate of public appearances, with Anne and Queen Camilla taking on more engagements as Charles and Kate took time off to focus on their health.
Anne, in particular, will be missed as she was the hardest working member of the royal family last year.
While she doesn't have the status of Charles or the glamor of William and Kate, Anne is known for her businesslike approach to a busy schedule of public appearances. Anne took part in 457 royal engagements last year, compared with 425 for the king, 172 for William and 123 for Kate, according to statistics compiled by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
As a result of her injuries, Anne was forced to cancel her appearance at a state dinner in the honor of the emperor of Japan on Tuesday, as well as a trip to Canada planned for later in the week.
"There will definitely be a sort of gap in the royal family lineup for the next few days," royal expert Robert Hardman told the BBC. "But you know, obviously she's got to get well."
Anne has earned her status as a royal family stalwart through decades of work carrying out the awards presentations, ceremonial appearances and building dedications that make up the modern royal whirl.
As president of the British Olympic committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee, Anne was instrumental in helping London win its bid to host the 2012 Summer Olympics and later brought her experience as an Olympic equestrian to the committee that organized the games.
Committee Chair Sebastian Coe praised her stamina, joking at one point that she had usually opened three hospitals by the time she showed up for the average midday board meeting.
"Crucially, she sees the world through the eyes of a competitor," he said at the time.
Anne was herself a member of the British Olympic team in 1976, competing in the three-day equestrian event at the Montreal Games.
She remembers that experience fondly, even though she was thrown from her horse, Goodwill, when it became stuck in boggy mud. Anne remounted and finished the event, but later said she had almost no memory of the day.
"As far as I'm concerned, the lights went out," she later said.
Anne has always been known to speak her mind -- even in extreme situations, such as during a kidnapping attempt in 1974. When the assailant opened her car door and demanded she come with him, Ann demurred.
"I said I didn't think I wanted to go," she told an interviewer. "I was scrupulously polite. I thought, hmph, silly to be too rude at that stage."
Even so, Britain's powerful tabloids sometimes mock Anne's unpretentious and businesslike clothing choices when they notice her at all. She attracts far less attention than many.
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
What is a bad credit score, and will you still be able to get a mortgage if you have one? A broker has advice on what you should know if you're looking to buy a home but are worried about your credit.
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
The pop star seems to have responded to a quip from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in which he suggested that her Eras Tour performances may not all be live.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
A woman staying at a French safari zoo was attacked by several wolves on Sunday after she entered a part of the zoo usually accessible only by car.
The defense rested its case Monday in the murder trial of a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he would act on any findings of wrongdoing from an internal investigation into a damaging betting scandal that could punish him further at a July 4 election he is expected to lose.
An influx of aid appears to have eased a hunger crisis in northern Gaza for now, but the entire territory remains at "high risk" of famine after Israel's offensive in Rafah caused displacement and the disruption of aid operations in the south, a draft report said Monday.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday jumped into the fight over transgender rights, agreeing to hear an appeal from the Biden administration seeking to block state bans on gender-affirming care.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is investigating whether to impose a surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant revealed a succession of AI-related products Monday during its semi-annual showcase event called Shopify Editions, which spans more than 150 new offerings this round.
Two U.S. astronauts abandoned plans to exit the International Space Station to conduct maintenance on Monday due to a spacesuit malfunction.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on set for "Freaky Friday 2." The two are reprising their roles of mother and daughter Anna and Tess Coleman, although the plot is mostly being kept under wraps.
For Taylor Swift, simply going 'Instagram official' with Travis Kelce just isn’t big enough, apparently.
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
Trends suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines what would-be investors need to know.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
The Ontario elementary school that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid once attended is abuzz with excitement ahead of Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final.
Two men who allegedly tried blackmailing the family of Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher were detained earlier this month, German prosecutors said Monday.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Mounties say two people were arrested during a drug-trafficking investigation that yielded a "significant amount" of drugs and cash on northern Vancouver Island.
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that took the lives of two men in Rexdale earlier this month, a police source tells CP24.
A friend of an 18-year-old who was pepper sprayed, stabbed and beaten at a southeast basketball court in September testified Monday at the trial for one of two teenage brothers charged in the killing.
More than 100 residents of a McKenzie Towne condo building are without a home now following a devastating overnight fire.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a boater who had fallen overboard on Muskrat Lake in Whitewater Region.
Bylaw Services received dozens of complaints about the noise and loud music coming from Escapade Music Festival this weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 29-year-old from Ottawa in connection with the seizure of over nine kilograms of cocaine along with firearms and cash.
Torrential rains over the past few hours have damaged some twenty sections of road in Chertsey, in the Lanaudière region, while four sectors have left more than a hundred citizens landlocked.
The Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has lifted the ban on open fires in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions.
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
When Leo Wieser worked in the movie biz, he built a million-dollar swimming pool that was used for one day.
A weather system extending across Atlantic Canada continues to bring periods of showery weather along with a risk of thunderstorms.
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
A 40-year-old man from Italy Cross, N.S., died in a highway crash on Sunday.
One person has died after being struck by a train in a Manitoba community as it was celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.
The homicide unit is investigating after a 29-year-old woman was found fatally injured on a Spence neighbourhood street over the weekend.
New details on what it will take to get a city-wide green cart program in Winnipeg have been laid out in a new report from the Public Service.
Following the theft of their jerseys earlier in the season – the Regina Riot were decked out in new uniforms for their final match up of the season against the Saskatoon Vanguard.
Despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Harris to the sidelines following an apparent leg injury, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats 36-20 to remain 3-0 on the 2024 season.
The skies were truly alive in Saskatchewan Sunday, and photos and videos are pouring in from residents who got a front row seat to the show.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in a Cambridge plaza.
An iconic Saskatoon landmark will soon be under new ownership.
One person is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 6 just north of Melfort.
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
Police charged a driver accused of travelling the wrong way for quite a distance along Highway 400 after a collision early Monday morning.
The doors have been closed indefinitely on a proposed safe consumption and treatment site in Barrie to help combat the opioid crisis.
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
Windsor police say they have charged two suspects who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a fire and explosions in Merlin.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent two investigators to the northwestern Ontario community of Wawa to investigate an accident involving a helicopter.
A GTA woman, 23, is charged with drug trafficking in northern Ontario after police found a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 11/17.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
