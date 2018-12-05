Prince William, wife Kate bring gifts to U.K. forces in Cyprus
Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge pose with Service Personnel during a Christmas party on RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, as the Royal couple visit the Sergent's mess to hand out gifts Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 11:10AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:14PM EST
RAF AKROTIRI , Cyprus - Prince William and his wife Kate brought Christmas gifts and holiday greetings Wednesday to British servicemen at the Royal Air Force Base Akrotiri in Cyprus.
The visit by William and the Duchess of Cambridge was designed to honour the estimated 11,000 British soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines deployed on foreign operations over the holidays.
After meeting servicemen in a hangar, William thanked Britain's Armed Forces for their sacrifices.
"We are in your debt and Catherine and I feel very lucky to be able to spend time with you today," he said.
Officials say British forces are involved in 30 operations in 35 countries.
On Tuesday, the royal couple also hosted a party on the grounds at London's Kensington Palace for military families.