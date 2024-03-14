Prince William praises Diana at London event

Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Prince William praised his mother the late Princess Diana at an event in London on Thursday, saying she taught him that everyone “has the potential to give something back.”
The event, marking the 25th anniversary of The Diana Awards, was also slated to include virtual remarks by Prince Harry, William’s brother, making it one of the few occasions both princes have taken part in since Harry quit royal duties.
In his speech, William told the audience that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, have sought to focus on Diana’s legacy through their work.
“I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe,” the Prince of Wales said, according to a statement by Kensington Palace.
“She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life,” he said, adding, “I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”
A video message from his brother Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was also expected to be broadcast – but after William left the event, PA Media reported, citing local press.
The pair are not expected to collaborate on any part of proceedings.
William’s appearance meanwhile comes amid frenzied speculation about the status and wellbeing of Catherine, Princess of Wales, which intensified after Kensington Palace released a family photo featuring her that was later revealed to have been digitally altered.
Kate has not been seen in public for months following an abdominal operation at a London hospital that the palace said was planned, but which necessitated her diary to be cleared of upcoming events due to a lengthy recovery period.
The palace might have hoped that Sunday’s photo, released to mark Mother’s Day, would quell the increasingly widespread confusion and concern about the princess. But it instead caused a firestorm of controversy after international photo agencies withdrew it, expressing concern it had been digitally manipulated.
Kate took responsibility, apologizing for what she said was an “experiment” with photo editing. But her brief statement did not explain why and how she had edited the image, and no new pictures of the princess have been issued since.
The Diana Legacy Awards are held every other year, and recognize young leaders in the name of William and Harry’s late mother, Diana.
They were established two years after Diana’s death in a 1997 car crash in Paris.
William is expected to meet the award winners after the event on Thursday. Harry’s reported contribution will be made virtually; the duke lives in the United States, following his split from the working royals in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Since then, the brothers’ relationship has become increasingly frosty. Harry wrote in his memoir “Spare” that William attacked him during an argument, and called his elder brother “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”
They have appeared together at royal events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, and on occasion at events related to Diana’s legacy, but have otherwise rarely crossed paths in public.
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
More than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday, accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group's operations targeting vessels will escalate to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope.
A dozen countries across Africa suffered a major internet outage on Thursday as multiple undersea telecommunication cables reported failures, network operators and internet watch groups said.
Prosecutors said Thursday they're open to delaying the start of Donald Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president's lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over.
A man calling himself Prophet Ishmael was charged in a Zimbabwean court Thursday after police raided the compound where he led a religious sect and found more than 250 children being kept away from school and used as cheap labour.
Canada has paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January because of the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged that the government will meet its fiscal targets in the upcoming federal budget, but economists say achieving that goal will be challenging as the deficit tracks higher.
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
Researchers in India have for the first time documented how Asian elephants bury dead calves.
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie's auction house, alongside clothing, jewelry and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians’ muse.
The director says one of the driving forces behind that movie was a plan to garner support for his true passion project: Nirvanna the Band.
Documents made public by an insolvency trustee show Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs and affiliated companies owe millions of dollars in unpaid debts beyond what was included in a court filing last week.
The parent company of Sobeys is looking ahead to sunnier economic times, betting the shift to discount grocery stores that’s been boosting sales industry-wide won’t be permanent.
The famous Beavers statue in Fredericton will return to the public after a restoration period.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.
With the NHL playoffs looming, the Vancouver Canucks are finding they still have lessons to learn.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
