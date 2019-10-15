Prince William, Kate visit school before meeting Pakistan PM
In this picture released by the Foreign Office, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, left, escorts Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate as they arrive at the Nur Khan base in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (Pakistan Foreign Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:40AM EDT
ISLAMABAD -- Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are visiting a school for girls in Pakistan's capital, in their first engagement on a five-day tour of the country.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are strong advocates of girls' education, were greeted by teachers and children on their arrival at the Model College for Girls on Tuesday.
Wearing a royal blue traditional kurta and trouser, Kate sat with children in a classroom, as Prince William shook hands with a teacher.
The royal couple arrived in Islamabad Monday night. They are to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan later in the day.
William's mother, Princess Diana, visited Pakistan in the 1990s to participate in a fundraising event for a cancer hospital built by Khan, who took office last year.