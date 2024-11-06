Prince William, in biodegradable sneakers, attends his Earthshot environment awards in South Africa

Harris concedes to Trump in post-election speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris publicly conceded the U.S. presidential election after calling Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his win.
Prince William wore white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the “green carpet” at his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, the centerpiece of a four-day environment-focused trip to South Africa by the heir to the British throne.
The Prince of Wales set up the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to help entrepreneurs develop their climate-friendly businesses and he took the annual awards ceremony to Africa — the continent where he conceived the idea — for the first time this week.
“We want to make this the decade in which we transform the world for good, one solution at a time, from the ground up,” William said in a speech on stage in a giant reusable dome that was put up for the ceremony near Cape Town's harbor.
The Earthshot Prize, which William set up through his Royal Foundation, awarded $1.2 million in grants to five businesses for their sustainable, eco-friendly innovations. The winners included an American company that developed technology to use heat waste from heavy industries to generate electricity, a Ghanaian organization that trains people to collect and manage waste, and a Kazakhstan conservation group that is protecting a vast grassland and saving the Saiga antelope from extinction.
William, wearing his no-plastic sneakers and a classic double-breasted gray blazer, said his Earthshot Prize was created “to champion the dreamers, the thinkers and the innovators from every walk of life who share an ambition to build a better, more sustainable world.”
The Earthshot Prize said it has raised around $110 million to support its projects.
William pulled in some star power, with “America's Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum, Canadian model Winnie Harlow and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, who has Nigerian heritage, presenting awards. Actor-singer Billy Porter was a co-host for the evening.
William arrived in Cape Town on Monday and his engagements throughout the week have been heavily focused on climate change and conservation. He met with young environmentalists from his Earthshot youth program, went on a nature walk near Cape Town's Table Mountain to highlight the work of conservation rangers, attended a global wildlife summit, and visited a botanical garden. He will spend time at a sea rescue base and meet local fishermen on the final day of his visit on Thursday.
William's wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not travel with him, although William wore a bracelet with the letters “Papa” that he said Charlotte made for him.
Kate has only recently returned to some public duties after treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Ahead of Wednesday's awards, William told the BBC that Kate was doing “really well” and has been “amazing this whole year.”
William has long-standing links to Africa and traveled to the continent as a boy after his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in 1997. Kate and William got engaged at a wildlife conservancy in Kenya in 2010.
William met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the president's Cape Town residence this week and South Africa's second biggest city has paid tribute to the prince's visit by lighting up the face of its iconic Table Mountain in green to recognize his environmental awards.
“Africa’s been a big part of my life since I’ve been a young boy, since I first came to Africa,” William said. "Every time I come here I can be myself and get away from all the stuff that happens in my normal life. And so it’s a really special place, a home from home for me.”
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
U.S. search engine queries about moving to Canada shot up Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive win in the presidential election.
A majority of Canadians would support making the denial of residential school atrocities a criminal offence, according to a new survey.
P.J. Akeeagok is still the premier of Nunavut after surviving a tight confidence vote in the Legislature on Wednesday. In a 10-8 vote, MLAs defeated a motion to strip him of his premiership and remove him from cabinet.
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Democrats spent billions of dollars warning American voters that Donald Trump posed an imminent threat to democracy, that his economic policies would benefit only his wealthy friends, that he was literally a fascist. In the end, it didn't matter.
The former U.S. president and now president-elect addressed a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 2:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday morning.
Donald Trump's presidential win is going to be certified in Congress in January by the candidate he beat, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump 's impending return to the White House means he'll want to stand up an entirely new administration from the one that served under U.S. President Joe Biden. His team is also pledging that the second won't look much like the first one Trump established after his 2016 victory.
British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low.
Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
Drew Barrymore shares on her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler's watching '50 First Dates.'
The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.
Jason Kelce issued an apology during ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' after a viral video captured a 'heated moment' between the retired Super Bowl champion and a fan over the weekend.
Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has raised worries that he could complicate the Canada-U.S. trade relationships.
British Columbia port employers say they may be "required to reassess" their position on a current offer to more than 700 unionized workers as a lockout shuts down most shipping on the West Coast.
The Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor is warning against adjusting mortgage rules to try to make the prospect of home ownership more affordable.
Haggis the pygmy hippo has continued the memeable hippo phenomenon at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.
Travellers at LaGuardia Airport in New York got quite the wake-up call on Monday morning when a raccoon fell from the ceiling at a gate before they boarded the plane.
A postcard written by a first-class passenger on the Titanic will go up for auction later this month.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
Nino Niederreiter showed his veteran savvy in his 900th NHL career game on Tuesday.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
Political leaders in British Columbia offered their congratulations to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, as concerns loom about the impact his administration will have on the province’s economy.
A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.
Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
Calgary police have charged a youth accused in a bear spray attack at Market Mall.
If the Canadian government wants to reduce emissions, it should follow the private sector’s lead – and strong track record – and withdraw the emissions cap. With the election of Donald Trump, it’s simply not negotiable.
As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.
One day after a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third, friends and neighbours are rallying around those impacted by the massive blaze that spread quickly.
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
A remote northern Quebec community is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed and his twin brother seriously injured by police responding to a drunk driving call.
An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.
One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.
The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren't paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there's no hope for enforcement.
As police investigate the killing of a 71-year-old woman in Nova Scotia by her male partner, the head of an Ontario research group on violence against women says the situation is all too familiar.
An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl who died in 2022 following an incident involving a school bus wrapped up Wednesday with multiple recommendations from the jury.
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against companies it alleges are buying illegally caught lobster.
Police are investigating after 19 vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on a Manitoba roadway.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will continue to push the benefits of trade with the United States now that the election south of the border is over.
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
A 25-year-old man from Medicine Hat who robbed a dozen Tim Horton’s locations in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
YWCA Regina has officially opened their new Kikaskihtanaw Centre for Women and Families.
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
After serving as a 14-year MLA and a 12-year cabinet minister, handling key portfolios like justice, education and serving as deputy premier, Wyant is back in Saskatoon running for mayor.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
On October 22, a woman with blonde hair wearing a grey maxi-dress and black backpack rode past homes on Davis Street on a red mountain bike.
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.
Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs.
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a ground search Wednesday for a woman missing since last month.
A 50-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie is charged with performing an indecent act in public and causing a disturbance after allegedly flashing multiple people including youths.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
