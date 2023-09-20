Prince William, billionaires Gates and Bloomberg say innovation provides climate hope
With deadly extreme weather hitting all over the globe, rising temperatures peaking during the hottest summer on record and carbon pollution levels that keep climbing, Britain's Prince William and wealthy entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg promised a warming world a degree of hope.
That comes in the form of innovation, creativity and technology, the trio and others said at a summit Tuesday in the posh Plaza Hotel. They announced finalists for William's third annual Earthshot Prize that offers five awards of 1 million pounds (US$1.2 million) to companies and groups that come up with new ways to save the planet.
“We've got to hang onto optimism and hope because it is the biggest driver of change, the biggest driver of innovation,” William told the crowd of movers and shakers, after mentioning that he'd slipped away for a morning jog in New York's Central Park.
While a healthy dose of realistic pessimism about Earth's climate is important, the heir to the British throne said he wants people to believe “there is hope; there are people out there doing incredible things that will have massive impacts on our futures.”
William's summit highlighted 15 different finalists from around the world, including efforts to reduce London air pollution from vehicle tires, reduce livestock methane emissions by new types of seaweed feedstock and use DNA technology to make more sustainable textile dyes.
DIFFERING VISIONS OF THE FUTURE
Days after protesters in the street, many of them under 30, talked of robbed futures, speakers at the Earthshot summit - named because it was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's moonshot effort in the 1960s - saw a different world developing, mainly because of changes in technology.
“There's a lot of climate exaggeration,” said Gates, who founded Microsoft and is now a philanthropist. “The climate is not the end of the planet. So the planet is going to be fine.”
The world will not be able to meet its agreed-upon goal to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures, but it won't hit the 3-degree Celsius mark either, said Gates, who is not a climate scientist.
Gates cited a reason for thinking it won't be as bad as it once looked: Since 2015, until last year, the world went on a “gigantic” innovation binge in efforts that could help curb climate change.
Gates promoted a winner from last year who tries to use rock-like resources to safely store carbon dioxide sucked from the atmosphere, speeding up a natural process by 100,000 times. If that company can get the price of storing carbon dioxide down to US$50 a ton it “brings in this additional tool that reduces the temperature rise.”
AVOIDING INVESTMENT IN HEAT-TRAPPING GASES
Later, at the same hotel, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talked about more down-to-Earth financial issues - how powerful companies could have what's called net-zero investments, which is not funding industries and firms that emit heat-trapping gases.
“The climate crisis has propelled a massive economic shift,” Yellen said.
She introduced a series of best practices for these financial institutions to carry out their net-zero commitments called “Principles for Net-Zero Financing and Investment.” They include encouraging banks and other institutions to finance clients pursuing decarbonization in high-polluting industries and investing in clean energy projects. Some financial institutions could supplement emissions reduction measures with the voluntary purchase of carbon credits, according to a handout.
She said the goal is to affirm “the importance of credible net-zero commitments and to encourage financial institutions that make them to take consistent approaches to implementation.”
Yellen also announced that a group of philanthropic organizations - including Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies and others - would pledge US$340 million to help financial institutions “develop and execute robust, voluntary net-zero commitments,” she said.
In a statement, David Arkush, director of Public Citizen's Climate Program, said the new Treasury commitments, “suffer from major shortcomings.”
“Offsets are a loophole large enough to drive most carbon pollution through,” he said.
Afterward, Prince William headed toward ground zero, where he visited with firefighters at FDNY Ten House, the station that was the first on the scene at the World Trade Centre after the 9/11 attacks. He then greeted scores of people lined up behind metal barricades across the street. The Prince shook outstretched hands and chatted briefly with people.
--
Hussein reported from Washington. Bobby Caina Calvan contributed from New York.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
N.W.T. wildfire season rages on despite return home for many residents
Representatives from municipal, Indigenous and territorial governments on Tuesday evening provided an update on the status of fires and recovery efforts in the Northwest Territories as the wildfire season there continues to play out.
If it's Wednesday, it must be time to save the world at the UN General Assembly
Canada's to-do list at the United Nations? Confronting the climate crisis, helping Ukraine defeat Russia and eradicating global poverty, among other things.
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada, Trudeau defends his allegations against India and has tipping gone too far?
Ukraine's allies make legal arguments at top UN court in support of Kyiv's case against Russia
Ukraine's international allies filed into the United Nations' top court on Wednesday to support Kyiv's case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year.
Canada
-
Most Canadians view about Online News Act is news should be free, survey suggests
A new survey suggests that most Canadians feel news should be free and accessible for anyone, while also believing that media will find other ways to make money.
-
'It’s not an alarm bell for me': Nathaniel Veltman’s mental state questioned at murder trial
Claiming that he wasn’t in the right state of mind, the defence at the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor, Ont. continued to hammer away at that theory during cross examination on Tuesday.
-
Minister, Premier's aide got massages with Ontario Greenbelt developer in Vegas: hotel employees
Three Wynn Las Vegas hotel employees tell CTV News their records contradict the story an Ontario minister gave the Integrity Commissioner about a chance meeting in a hotel lobby with a developer whose land was removed from the Greenbelt — claiming the pair and a former aide to Premier Doug Ford actually got massages at the same time.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
World
-
What to know about the Sikh movement at the centre of the tensions between India and Canada
Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil.
-
Prince William, billionaires Gates and Bloomberg say innovation provides climate hope
Prince William's third annual Earthshot Prize offers five awards of 1 million pounds (US$1.2 million) to companies and groups that come up with new ways to save the planet.
-
North Korea says Kim Jong Un is back home from Russia, where he deepened 'comradely' ties with Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened "comradely fellowship and friendly ties" with President Vladimir Putin, state media reported.
-
Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport
Five puppies learning to be assistance dogs had a howling good time during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
-
Israel's Netanyahu will meet Biden in New York. The location is seen as a sign of U.S. displeasure
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to have his long-coveted meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday -- bringing together the two leaders for the first time since the Israeli leader took office at the helm of his country's far-right government late last year.
-
Ukraine's allies make legal arguments at top UN court in support of Kyiv's case against Russia
Ukraine's international allies filed into the United Nations' top court on Wednesday to support Kyiv's case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year.
Politics
-
Emergency manager's testimony to continue at 'Freedom Convoy' organizer's trial
The testimony of Ottawa's emergency services manager is expected to continue today in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers.
-
Canada in 'early stages' of diplomatic tension with India: former Trudeau adviser
One expert thinks Canada may be just at the beginning of a months-long diplomatic spat with India, as allies await more information on accusations New Delhi played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen.
-
Former national security adviser not surprised at allegations India may have meddled in Canadian affairs
A former CSIS director and national security adviser to two prime ministers says he’s not surprised India may have been involved in some foreign interference activities in Canada.
Health
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
-
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
The prime minister of Libyan's eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction.
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
Sci-Tech
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family -- including Gmail, Maps and YouTube -- as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.
-
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Entertainment
-
Challenges to library books continue at record pace in 2023, American Library Association reports
Book bans and attempted bans continue to hit record highs, according to the American Library Association. And the efforts now extend as much to public libraries as school-based libraries.
-
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
YouTube said Tuesday that Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer.
-
'Felt like 15 to 20 minutes': Kevin Hart's Vancouver performance leaves fans confused, disappointed
A number of Kevin Hart fans were left confused and disappointed by the comedian’s performance in Vancouver's Stanley Park over the weekend, with some saying they spent hundreds of dollars for a surprisingly short set.
Business
-
Most Canadians view about Online News Act is news should be free, survey suggests
A new survey suggests that most Canadians feel news should be free and accessible for anyone, while also believing that media will find other ways to make money.
-
Instacart's IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
The grocery delivery company's shares ---- priced at $30 per share ahead of the IPO ---- hit a peak of $42.95 Tuesday in the first few minutes of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange. They finished the day up 12.3% at $33.70, giving the company a market value of more than $11 billion.
-
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. to avert strike
Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
-
These Toronto restaurants were just added to the 2023 Michelin guide
Four restaurants were just added to Michelin’s Toronto guide for their exceptional – and more affordable – food.
-
Challenges to library books continue at record pace in 2023, American Library Association reports
Book bans and attempted bans continue to hit record highs, according to the American Library Association. And the efforts now extend as much to public libraries as school-based libraries.
Sports
-
Witness claims ‘violent confrontation’ occurred before death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
A man who attended Sunday night’s New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, said he witnessed a “violent confrontation” leading up to the death of a fan, according to an interview with CNN affiliate WCVB.
-
Babcock resignation sparks discussion about cell phone privacy rights
Mike Babcock's resignation ignites conversations about privacy rights and expectations for laptops, cell phones, and computers.
-
Grievance filed by NFL says players' union leaders advised running backs to fake injuries
The NFL has filed a grievance against the NFL Players Association, alleging that union leaders, including President JC Tretter, have advised running backs to "consider feigning or exaggerating injuries" to help increase their leverage in contract negotiations.
Autos
-
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
-
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
The leader of the United Auto Workers said that a limited strike targeting plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio may be expanded if "serious progress" toward an new contract agreement isn't made by Friday at noon.