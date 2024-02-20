Prince William appeals for an end to the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible

LONDON -

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, called Tuesday for an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

William stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as the House of Commons prepares for a vote on that issue on Wednesday. The message, written in white on a black background, was placed under William's cypher on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home," William said.

William used careful language focused on universal humanity rather than taking sides. Britain's Foreign Office was briefed on the statement and his engagements.

His statement also noted the "terrible human cost" since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel and the "desperate need for increased humanitarian support for Gaza." The U.N. is warning of growing malnourishment in parts of Gaza as little aid is allowed into the territory.

The prince plans to meet with aid workers active in the region and, separately, join a discussion at a synagogue with young people of different faiths who are fighting antisemitism.

William made the monarchy's first official trip to Israel and the Occupied West Bank in 2018. The trip, made on behalf of the government, included separate talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair," William said. "I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that."