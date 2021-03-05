TORONTO -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently showed their commitment to mental health initiatives in the U.K. by reaching out a teen who used a crisis line they started with Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as part of their “Heads Together” campaign in 2019.

The 12-year-old, who was given the pseudonym “Jack” to protect his identity, reached out to the text-based mental health charity initiative “Shout,” which allows people in crisis to text a volunteer about their situation instead of calling – which many find easier, the charity says.

Jack texted Shout and told the service he had been experiencing severe anxiety during the pandemic, and on one occasion decided he wanted to end his life. He sent the text to Shout while standing on a bridge, according to a press release.

Prince William and Kate spoke to Jack and his family afterwards in a video call released by the charity, commiserating about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their lives and how it has affected their family.

The Royal couple commended Jack on his bravery for sharing his story with them.

The video comes amid a tumultuous period for the Royals, as Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah is set to air Sunday, touted to be a “tell-all.”

The interview will reportedly detail the Duchess of Sussex's treatment by the Royal family and the British press, as well as the ever-widening rift between Prince Harry, Meghan and the rest of the Royal family

The Palace is currently looking into an HR allegation of bullying against Meghan by a former aide, an allegation she strongly denies.

Canadians experiencing mental health crises can visit the Crisis Service Canada site to find resources in their area.

The Kids Help Phone is available is available 24 hours a day for Canadians aged five to 29. Call 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or text CONNECT to 686868, or download the Always There app for additional support.

The Hope for Wellness Hotline is available for all Indigenous persons across Canada who need immediate crisis intervention. Call 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or connect to the online Hope for Wellness chat.

Hope for Wellness telephone and online counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut