TORONTO -- Following Prince Philip’s death at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, here’s what we know about the yet-to-be-formalized plans for his funeral.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Philip died “peacefully” at home, just weeks after returning to Windsor Castle from a month in hospital.

While COVID-19 restrictions will likely impact funeral arrangements, the palace said “modified funeral and ceremonial arrangements for his Royal Highness” are underway.

Here’s what we know so far:

No state funeral: The Duke of Edinburgh will not have a state funeral, nor will his body lie in state for the public to pay their respects in the preceding days, the College of Arms said in a statement Friday.

“His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle,” the College of Arms said. “This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’ wishes."

The Duke had previously expressed he wanted a "less fussy," private, military-style funeral.

When will it be?: The date of the funeral has yet to be announced, but the Queen is said to have begun nine days of mourning. While announcing Philip’s death on Friday, the palace said a date “will be confirmed in due course.”

National period of mourning: A national period of mourning began Friday and will last until the Duke’s funeral. The Royal Family is expected to wear mourning clothes, usually dark colours, and black arm bands. The Queen is not expected to carry out any duties during this period, which means no laws will be passed.

Flags half-masted: All flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period. The palace explained in a statement Union flags have been ordered half-masted at all Royal residences while “The Royal Standard will continue to fly at Windsor Castle where the Queen is in residence.”

No gatherings, laying of flowers: The palace has asked the public not to gather or lay flowers royal residences, citing public health guidelines while the U.K. grapples with COVID-19.

“During this time the Royal Family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said.

St George’s Chapel: The funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and a burial at Frogmore Gardens, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are interred. The College of Arms said Friday the public will be asked not to attend.

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral," the College of Arms said.

