

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prince Philip is recovering in the Royal’s Sandringham estate following a “horrendous” crash just outside the grounds Thursday.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was driving a Land Rover when it was involved in an accident with a smaller Kia car carrying a 28-year-old female driver, who suffered cuts to her knee, a 45-year-old female passenger, who broke her wrist and a 9-month old baby boy who was uninjured.

The Duke was pulling out of a minor road onto the A149 when the crash happened.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen’s husband was uninjured in the crash, which saw his car flipped over onto the driver’s side. Witnesses said the Duke appeared shocked and shaken after the incident.

CTV News Royal commentator Richard Berthelsen says there has been “concern” over Prince Philip continuing to drive in his advanced years.

“There may be a reevaluation on whether he should be driving at all,” Berthelsen told CTV News Channel.

“I think Buckingham Palace will respond to whatever the police are obligated to do in terms of an investigation. It’s possible the Prince may be found liable for this particular type of incident.”

It is understood at least one of the Prince’s protection officers was in the car at the time of the collision.

Witness Roy Warne told media at the scene that he helped the Duke out of the wreckage.

“With another passerby we got the baby out and then I went to the other car, which was on its side,” he said.

“And there was an elderly gentleman in there, otherwise known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and I helped him get out of the car. It was a horrendous accident and it’s just amazing that people weren’t seriously injured.”

Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, was recovering Friday at the Sandringham estate.

The Norfolk Constabulary said officers responded to a reported collision and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

Local police told CTV News that Prince Philip and the female driver of the other car were both breathalyzed and both tested negative.

"We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out," Norfolk Constabulary said in a statement.

The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he wasn't hurt.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

“The Duke was not injured.”

Norfolk County Council is due to discuss reducing the speed limit on the road from 60 mph (96 km/h) to 50 mph (80 km/h) and installing safety cameras.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told CTV News that Prince Philip relishes his independence.

The Duke enjoys driving cars and horse drawn carriages.

---- With files from The Canadian Press