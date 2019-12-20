Prince Philip in hospital as 'precautionary measure'
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 9:10AM EST
Prince Philip leaves St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, London, on June 27, 2017. (Matt Dunham / AP)
TORONTO -- Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital as a "precautionary measure," according to Buckingham Palace.
The BBC reported Friday that the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk, England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition."
The Palace confirmed in a statement to the broadcaster that he was taken "on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."