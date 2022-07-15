Prince Harry to keynote Mandela day UN celebration

Prince Harry to keynote Mandela day UN celebration

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet with Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019. The couple are on the last day of their African Tour. (Itumeleng English/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet with Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019. The couple are on the last day of their African Tour. (Itumeleng English/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social