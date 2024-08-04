Prince Harry, Meghan reveal cyberbullying struggles, plan to visit Colombia

In a world dominated by social media, even royalty isn't immune to the perils of online harassment.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently shed light on their personal struggles with cyberbullying and abuse through social media, bringing attention to a widespread issue affecting millions worldwide. Their experiences have sparked conversations about the dark side of internet culture and its impact on mental health.

The couple are taking action to combat this growing problem. In their first interview together since they spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the couple sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss The Parents Network Initiative, aiming to protect the next generation from cyber threats.

This move highlights their commitment to making a positive change in the digital landscape. As they continue to navigate life away from traditional royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan are using their platform to address pressing social issues and advocate for a safer online environment for all.

Meghan has been candid about her experiences with online bullying. Talking to Jane Pauley, she revealed that she hasn't “scraped the surface” of her ordeal, which led to suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with her son Archie, who is now five-years-old.

“When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey is being able to be really open about it,” she said.

Social media can be 'dangerous': Prince Harry

Prince Harry went on to warn that social media can be “dangerous” and “addictive,” expressing concern about the lack of restrictions and the normalisation of harmful content. The Duke also highlighted the challenges parents face in protecting their children in the digital age, noting that young people could be exposed to harmful content even when they're in the next room.

The network's primary objective is to create a safe space for parents to share experiences and find resources to protect their children online. It focuses on empowering parents with knowledge and tools to combat cyberbullying and other online threats. The network also offers a platform for families who have suffered losses due to online harm to connect and support each other, as well as a space for sharing stories and finding comfort in a community that understands their experiences.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, parents to three-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet, emphasized their desire to protect their children with Meghan. The couple also recognized the significant work needed in the online space to ensure children's safety.

Prince Harry went on to highlight the challenges parents face in the digital age, noting that children could be exposed to harmful content even when in the next room. He stressed the importance of parents being "first responders", capable of recognizing signs of potential suicide. Through the Parent’s Network, the couple aims to equip parents with the knowledge and tools to protect their children in the online world.

Duke and Duchess will travel through Colombia

As well as working to make the online world safer, The couple is set to make waves with their upcoming tour of Colombia. This tour marks a significant step in their post-royal endeavours, highlighting their continued dedication to global issues.

The couple's itinerary includes stops in Bogota and Cartagena, where they plan to engage in both public events and private visits. Their focus on mental health initiatives and community development has an impact on their schedule, which includes meetings with local leaders and grassroots organizations.

As Prince Harry and Meghan embark on this journey, all eyes are on how they will navigate Colombia's complex socio-political landscape and how the media and public will receive their efforts in this new chapter of their lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, poses for a group photograph after an exhibition sitting volleyball match, in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Sunday Alamba/AP Photo)

The pair’s upcoming Colombia tour resembles their trip earlier this year to Nigeria. Both visits feature multiple destinations, similar to the overseas tours they embarked on as working royals. The Colombia itinerary mirrors the structure of traditional royal engagements – even though this is definitely not one.

A statement by Francia Márquez released on Thursday read, “As the Vice-President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.

“The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia,” the vice-president continued. “Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November.”

The symposium is scheduled Nov. 7 and 8 in Bogota, which sparked momentary confusion regarding the timing of the visit, particularly whether it might overlap with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize event in Cape Town, South Africa, later that month.

Nevertheless, Newsweek has learned that Prince Harry and Meghan will make their appearance this summer instead of in the autumn.

The announcement of the Colombia tour has sparked mixed reactions in the press. Local media anticipate the couple's engagement with leaders, youth, and women in Bogota, Cartagena, and Cali. However, some critics have raised concerns about Colombia's safety, citing the country's high crime rates.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan have sought to reshape their public image. Their Archewell Foundation has gained recognition for its efforts to foster a safer online environment. The couple's focus on mental health and cyberbullying aligns with their commitment to creating safer physical and digital spaces.

As Harry and Meghan begin this new chapter, their approach to balancing privacy with public engagements will be put to the test. The tour's reception by both local and international media, as well as public reactions on social platforms, will play a crucial role in shaping their global reputation. In the end, this Colombia tour represents not just a series of engagements, but a chance to redefine their roles on the world stage and make a lasting impact beyond the confines of traditional royal duties.