

The Associated Press





LONDON - Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle are continuing their pre-wedding tour of Britain with a trip to Scotland.

Hundreds of well-wishers greeted the couple Tuesday in a cold and windy Edinburgh, including one besotted man who implored Markle to choose him instead of the prince.

The visit began with a stop at Edinburgh Castle, one of Scotland's most famous landmarks.

The fashionable Markle wore a tartan coat by Burberry to honour the plaid for which Scotland is known.

It was the couple's fourth official engagement together as Harry introduces Markle to various parts of Britain.

They plan to meet members of the public and with various organizations involved in community work.

The American actress and Harry are set to marry at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan�� pic.twitter.com/3nzR9W6ZP5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome Prince Harry and Ms. Markle to Edinburgh Castle this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1pzOiV1F0A — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

Inside the Castle, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle observe the firing of the One O'clock Gun, a tradition which dates back to 1861 marking time for ships in the Firth of Forth. pic.twitter.com/JhtZC6ZIxU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visit @SocialBite_ - a social business and enterprise cafe in Edinburgh city centre. pic.twitter.com/NRgOCOR789 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018