Prince Harry and Meghan: Their worst week?
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a “near-catastrophic” car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some.
It all started early this week when a man was found outside Harry and Meghan’s home in the Santa Barbara County of California in the early hours of Monday morning. The 29-year-old was arrested after being found “lurking” outside the mansion in Montecito at around 2 a.m.
It’s not the first time that a potential intruder has been caught outside Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home. In December 2020, a man drove all the way from Ohio to California was picked up for trespassing on the property but was left off with a warning, only to return days later and do the same thing all over again. It’s thought security around their property was beefed up after the incident.
THE CAR CHASE
Then, on Tuesday evening the Sussexes, accompanied by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were in New York at the Ms. Foundation for Women Awards where she picked up the Women of Vision award for her lifelong advocacy for women and girls. It was the first public appearance for the Sussexes after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and they certainly looked radiant, with Meghan opting for a stunning glittering gold dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.
However, upon leaving the awards things quickly turned sour. The trio stepped out around 8 p.m. to a barrage of flash photography and the situation escalated into what they say culminated in a near-catastrophic car chase. A statement from their spokesperson said, “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”
Two people involved with the couple’s security also described the incident as chaotic, with the paparazzi in numerous vehicles, including cars, scooters, mopeds and electrical bikes.
The Sussexes and Ragland had to switch to a yellow cab after stopping at the New York Police Department (NYPD) 19th precinct. It’s thought that they were trying to evade the paparazzi and prevent them from finding out where they were staying on the Upper East Side. What ensued was a game of cat and mouse, with the family and their security detail criss-crossing the city using 57th Street and the Franklin D Roosevelt Drive to try to shake off the photographers.
The NYPD released their own statement confirming that there was an incident with the Sussexes and the paparazzi but played it down somewhat. Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for public information said the police, “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” on Tuesday evening and “there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”
According to CNN, a local law enforcement source corroborated some of their account saying the couple were, “followed by a ‘swarm’ of paparazzi in cars, motorcycles, scooters after they left the event on Tuesday. “
A protective team from the New York Police Department (NYPD) followed Harry and Meghan in another car, and was forced to make some avoiding manoeuvres to get away from the paparazzi. Paparazzi on scooters and bikes zoomed down the sidewalk to keep up,” the source said. “There were many close calls, including short stops between front and backs of cars, but none resulted in a crash,” the source added.
What is clear, is that what happened in New York on Tuesday evening was both triggering and frightening for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland. Given how Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales died whilst being pursued by paparazzi in Paris in 1997, Harry has said that he fears history repeating itself. After the incident he is reported to have said that this is the closest he has come to knowing what it was like the night his mother died.
THE COURT BATTLES
This incident happened only hours after Prince Harry was told that the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police were not for hire and that it would set a dangerous precedent if he paid for them to protect him and his family. Prince Harry is currently in a legal battle with the U.K. government to be able to pay for the police to provide security for himself and his family, after his security was withdrawn when he stepped back as working royal in 2020. The offer to pay for his police protection would create a situation where “wealthy individuals could ‘buy’ Protective Security from specialist police officers,” according to the U.K. Home Office.
Prince Harry also has four ongoing cases against the U.K. tabloids including Mirror Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers Limited. There is no doubt that this pursuit by the paparazzi, will embolden him even more in his life’s work to hold newspaper groups accountable for bad practices.
At the end of this rollercoaster week for the Sussexes, and at the time of writing, there has been no statement from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace about the incident in New York. Harry and Meghan will spend the end of the week marking their fifth wedding anniversary, their lives now a world away from the joyous scenes that the world witnessed at Windsor Castle five years ago.
So, what now for the Sussexes? Their request for the pictures and videos obtained in the car chase by the paparazzi for the agency Backgrid has been rejected. The agency’s lawyers rebuffed the Sussexes, saying that they cannot just make demands in America “as Kings can do.” “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it. Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do,” Backgrid said.
“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers,” they added.
But we also saw Prince Harry filming the incident – so will he release the footage? Prince Harry is also back in court in the U.K. in June as part of the case against the Mirror Group Newspaper. Whatever happens next, Harry and Meghan are still trending online and of course, remain divisive as ever.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
opinion | Prince Harry and Meghan: Their worst week?
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Trudeau calls out Italy on LGBTQ2S+ rights during meeting with Meloni at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the Italian government's stance on LGBTQ2S+ rights during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Canada
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
World
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed down his campaign of defiance on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.
-
Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
-
New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to 5; man held in jail on arson charges
New Zealand police on Friday lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still haven't finished searching the dangerous four-story building.
-
Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost U.K. government 162M pounds
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.
-
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in U.S. statehouses
Republican governors and statehouses across the country are rapidly embracing proposals limiting the rights of transgender people, with anti-trans laws spreading quickly despite criticism from medical groups and advocates who say they are further marginalizing transgender youth and threatening their health.
Politics
-
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Health
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
-
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
-
'Indiana Jones' swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.
Business
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hopes for U.S. debt ceiling breakthrough
Wall Street pointed toward gains before the bell Friday, potentially setting up markets for their best week since March as optimism about a U.S. debt ceiling deal grew heading into the weekend.
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health 'breaking point,' new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
Lifestyle
-
Twelve-year-old breaks record as youngest graduate at Fullerton College, receives 5 degrees
A 12-year-old has set a new record at California's Fullerton College as its youngest graduate.
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
-
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.