TORONTO -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, released a brief statement about his grandfather’s death on Friday.

The couple, who moved to California last March, posted a simple tribute on their charitable foundation’s website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement reads. “Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed.”

The tribute remained up on the Archewell Foundation homepage as of Saturday morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California amid tension with the Royal Family and have since stepped away from their royal duties.

It’s still unclear whether the couple plans to travel to England for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, didn’t pay their own tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, but instead retweeted the official statement from the Royal Family’s Twitter account.

Prince Philip’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday. He was 99. He had recently been hospitalized for a month for a pre-existing heart condition before he returned home to Windsor Castle on March 16.