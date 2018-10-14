

The Associated Press





SYDNEY, Australia -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney a day before they officially start a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

The trip is their only international tour since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in May, apart from a two-day visit to Ireland.

The prince and the American former actress landed on an overcast Monday morning after a commercial flight from London with a brief stopover in Singapore.

They have 76 engagements across 16 days in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney which start on Saturday.

The sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.