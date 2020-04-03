Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, will open a new coronavirus field hospital, NHS Nightingale, via videolink on Friday from his home in Scotland, according to a statement from his office, Clarence House.

This will be the first time a member of the British royal family has performed an opening ceremony remotely.

Charles, 71, is out of isolation and in good health after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The royal had been self-isolating at Birkhall, his Scottish residence.

"The Prince will also say a few words in tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to create the new medical facility and to people across the U.K. who continue to deliver frontline care to those affected by the coronavirus crisis," the Clarence House statement said.

Natalie Grey, head of nursing at the NHS Nightingale, will then unveil a plaque on behalf of Charles to mark that the hospital is officially open.

NHS Nightingale is a new hospital that can provide support for several thousand patients with coronavirus.

Based at the ExCeL conference centre in East London, the facility will initially provide up to 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen. When fully running, the hospital will have capacity for between 4,000 and 5,000 beds.

More than 33,000 people in the U.K. have tested positive for coronavirus, and almost 3,000 have died, according to the latest figures from the country's Department of Health and Social Care.

On March 13, Charles and his wife announced they were canceling their spring tour due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. The pair had been set to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.