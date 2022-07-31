Prince Charles' charity received donation from bin Ladens: report
Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a one million pound (US$1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al-Qaida leader, who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011.
The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation.
Charles' Clarence House office disputed that but confirmed the donation had been made. It said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity's trustees, not the prince, and "thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation."
The fund's chairman, Ian Cheshire, also said the donation was agreed "wholly" by the five trustees at the time, and "any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate."
The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund was founded in 1979 to "transform lives and build sustainable communities," and gives grants to a wide variety of projects in Britain and around the world.
Charles, 73, has faced a series of claims about the operation of his charities. Last month the Sunday Times reported he had accepted bags of cash containing $3 million from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar.
London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince's charities, the Prince's Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honours and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Prince Charles' charity received donation from bin Ladens: report
Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a one million pound (US$1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Sting warns of threats to democracy during Warsaw concert
British musician Sting interrupted a concert in Warsaw on Saturday evening to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as 'an absurdity based upon a lie.'
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the centre of an archaeological dispute.
Canada
-
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
-
Crown says deleted bookmark led to child pornography that depicted Amanda Todd
A hard drive seized from the home of the Dutch man accused of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd contained a deleted bookmark to child pornography depicting her, a Crown attorney told B.C. Supreme Court on Friday.
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
World
-
Prince Charles' charity received donation from bin Ladens: report
Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a one million pound (US$1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
-
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the centre of an archaeological dispute.
-
New York becomes second major U.S. city to declare health emergency over monkeypox
New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency Saturday, saying the city is the epicentre of the state's outbreak and the move will boost measures to help slow the spread of the disease.
-
Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies
Former Philippine president Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94.
Politics
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
-
Elizabeth May readies Green leadership bid: sources
Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.
Health
-
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: Converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities. That's why researchers participating in the 24th annual international AIDS conference, hosted in Montreal, are calling for a new approach to fighting the 50-year-old disease.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
-
Auction of US$6M dinosaur skeleton prompts ethics debate among scientists
The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus sold at auction for just over US$6 million. Whoever bought it -- which is currently unknown -- now also has the unusual opportunity to name it.
-
China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth
Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China's new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese government announced.
Entertainment
-
Sting warns of threats to democracy during Warsaw concert
British musician Sting interrupted a concert in Warsaw on Saturday evening to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as 'an absurdity based upon a lie.'
-
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
-
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
Netflix on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama 'Bridgerton,' accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok.
Business
-
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike action
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa have voted in favour of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an 'unmistakable signal' to the company in a pay dispute.
-
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Russia's state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations.
-
Transat gets $100M bailout as debt load mounts despite travel rebound
Transat AT Inc. has secured another emergency loan from Ottawa as the tour operator struggles to shore up its balance sheet.
Lifestyle
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
-
A national treasure: Canadian Canoe Museum readies for final portage to its new home
Hundreds of canoes from around the globe and some dating back centuries are being prepared for an epic move that will see them all put on display at the Canadian Canoe Museum’s new $40-million dollar home in Ontario, set to open in 2023.
Sports
-
Canadian cyclist Mitchell picks up her second silver of the Commonwealth Games
Kelsey Mitchell raced to silver in the women's track cycling sprint race on Saturday, her second medal of the Commonwealth Games.
-
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
Former U.S. President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a 'gold rush' for players.
-
Nunes beats Pena to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt
Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Pena in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night to regain the women's bantamweight championship that she lost last December.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.