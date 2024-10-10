World

    • Prince and Princess of Wales meet with families of dance class stabbing attack

    Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, speak to members of the emergency services at Southport Community Centre in Southport, England on Oct. 10, 2024. (Danny Lawson, Pool Photo via AP) Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, speak to members of the emergency services at Southport Community Centre in Southport, England on Oct. 10, 2024. (Danny Lawson, Pool Photo via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Prince William and the Princess of Wales on Thursday carried out their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate's chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport.

    The royal couple spent 90 minutes meeting privately with the families of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who were killed at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. They also met with their teacher.

    The couple later met with emergency workers at a community centre, and told them how much their efforts had helped the families of the victims.

    "I can't underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day," Kate said. "On behalf of them, thank you."

    William and Kate sat beside each other on a bench and listened to their stories. Once the cameras left, Kate offered a hug to responders who were struggling to express their feelings.

    "You're all heroes," William said. "Please make sure you look after yourselves, please take your time, don't rush back to work."

    The Princess of Wales revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, in a stunning announcement that followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

    The princess disclosed her condition in a video message that followed relentless speculation on social media that began when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery in January.

    In a recent video, Kate said she had completed chemotherapy, and planned to slowly return to public duties, "undertaking a few more public appearances" in the coming months.

    But she acknowledged that the path to recovery would be long and she would "take each day as it comes."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News