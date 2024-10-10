Prince and Princess of Wales meet with families of dance class stabbing attack

TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Prince William and the Princess of Wales on Thursday carried out their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate's chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport.
The royal couple spent 90 minutes meeting privately with the families of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who were killed at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. They also met with their teacher.
The couple later met with emergency workers at a community centre, and told them how much their efforts had helped the families of the victims.
"I can't underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day," Kate said. "On behalf of them, thank you."
William and Kate sat beside each other on a bench and listened to their stories. Once the cameras left, Kate offered a hug to responders who were struggling to express their feelings.
"You're all heroes," William said. "Please make sure you look after yourselves, please take your time, don't rush back to work."
The Princess of Wales revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, in a stunning announcement that followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.
The princess disclosed her condition in a video message that followed relentless speculation on social media that began when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery in January.
In a recent video, Kate said she had completed chemotherapy, and planned to slowly return to public duties, "undertaking a few more public appearances" in the coming months.
But she acknowledged that the path to recovery would be long and she would "take each day as it comes."
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding and power outages.
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he's in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Donald Trump on Thursday again complained about the federal response to natural disasters that have damaged much of the Southeast as he seeks to gain a political advantage from the tropical weather.
Gunmen invaded another town north of Haiti’s capital on Thursday, shooting at people and setting homes on fire, just a week after a massacre killed at least 115 people in the country’s central region. The number of casualties was not immediately known.
As U.S. officials struggle to push back against misinformation about natural disasters hitting the country, at least three congressional Republicans condemned conspiracy theories repeated by fellow members of their party.
The parliamentary budget officer says his updated report on the federal carbon price is largely consistent with his earlier findings, even after adjusting for a previous error.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak are urging MPs across party lines to support legislation to ensure First Nations have clean drinking water in their communities.
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
For Scarlett Hicks, everyday life is challenging, as the two-year-old lives with a long list of medical conditions.
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
Expectations are high for the long-awaited unveiling of Tesla's robotaxi at a Hollywood studio Thursday night. Too high for some analysts and investors.
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has abandoned his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called 'her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.'
A May 5 trial date was set Thursday for hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face sex trafficking charges.
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
The World Trade Organization raised its outlook for global goods trade this year slightly, but cautioned Thursday that increasing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over economy policy pose 'substantial' risks to its forecast.
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
A new poll suggests half of 18- to 50-year-olds in Canada who plan on having kids have delayed parenthood, with respondents citing reasons that include financial uncertainty, difficulties finding a partner and the cost of child care.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the roof of St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays.
Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis at age 38, he announced in a video message Thursday, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles — 14 at the French Open — during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
The Calgary Flames were already preaching the importance of resilience a single game into the NHL season.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Young Gary was sitting beside the ocean on vacation when a dolphin swam up to him and started making sounds.
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
Two Toronto police officers have been injured during a pursuit of alleged robbery suspects in Etobicoke.
Mayor Olivia Chow is defending her handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war that have rocked the city over the past year, a day after she faced criticism for missing a vigil to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack which sparked the war.
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the community of Shawnessy last week.
A newly released trailer for a Calgary-filmed movie features plenty of shots of local landmarks.
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
The Ottawa Senators kick off the 2024-25 NHL season tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
Two roads in Edmonton that had been closed because of crashes on Thursday morning have now reopened.
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
Many Lebanese people living in the province are watching, waiting and feeling helpless with fear as conflict approaches their families.
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
The province is urging Manitobans to get a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine as the respiratory virus season gets underway.
A 16-year-old is facing over a dozen charges following an armed robbery in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
Middlesex London paramedics will now be able to diagnose patients in long term care homes under an expanded pilot.
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
The Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a local Islamic high school. Two suspects remain at large.
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says there is a 'significant' presence in the 100 block of Chapple Avenue for an active crime scene Thursday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
