Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
Yevgeny Prigozhin smiled as a crowd of adoring fans surrounded his black SUV on June 24 in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don and cheered him on.
"You rock!" fans shouted while taking selfies with the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, who was sitting in the vehicle after nightfall. "You're a lion! Hang in there!"
Prigozhin and his masked, camouflage-clad fighters were leaving the city after a daylong mutiny against the country's military leadership. President Vladimir Putin decried it as "treason" and vowed punishment, but then cut a deal not to prosecute Prigozhin. Beyond that, his fate looked uncertain.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Two months later, on Aug. 23, Prigozhin's business jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a field halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. All 10 people on board the plane were killed, Russian authorities said. Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that forensic testing confirmed Prigozhin was one of them.
The two scenes, which unfolded just two months apart, provide bookends to the mystery-shrouded final days of the outspoken, brutal mercenary leader who initially appeared to have escaped any retribution for the rebellion that posed the greatest challenge to Putin's authority in his 23-year rule.
Suspicions immediately arose that the crash of the plane, which also carried some of the Wagner founder's top lieutenants, was a Kremlin act of vengeance. The Kremlin denied it.
In on-camera remarks eulogizing Prigozhin, the Russian president sought to show that there was no bad blood between them. He described the head of Wagner as "a talented man" whom he had known for a long time and who made "serious mistakes" but was still apparently doing business with the government.
The last weeks of Prigozhin's life were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin really had in store for him. Had he already dodged a bullet? Or was his comeuppance just further down the road?
Shortly before footage emerged of Prigozhin driving off into the night in Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin announced a deal to end the mutiny. Prigozhin would "retreat to Belarus," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, without elaborating on whether that meant a permanent exile.
Prigozhin himself went silent, which was unusual for a man who used to release multiple written and spoken statements every day. Responding to an email from The Associated Press on June 25, the day after the mutiny, Prigozhin's press service said only that he "says hi to everyone" and would respond to all questions once he gets "proper connection."
An elaborate 11-minute statement from Prigozhin appeared the next day, but it contained nothing about where he was or what was next for him and his forces. Instead, he defended himself and the mutiny in his usual defiant and bullish manner.
He said his march on Moscow started because of an injustice -- an alleged attack on his fighters in Ukraine by the Russian military. He taunted the military, calling Wagner's march a "master class" in how government soldiers should have carried out the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He pointed out security breaches that allowed Wagner to advance 780 kilometres (500 miles) without resistance and to block all military units on its way.
The following morning, on June 27, Russian authorities announced they were dropping the criminal investigation into the revolt, with no charges for the Wagner leader nor any other participants -- even though about a dozen Russian troops were killed in clashes and several military aircraft were shot down.
Later in the day, Putin hinted that there might be a new probe -- this time into Prigozhin's finances. The Russian leader told a military gathering that the state paid Wagner almost $1 billion in just one year, while Prigozhin's other company earned about the same from government contracts. Putin wondered aloud whether any of it was stolen and promised to "figure it out."
On the day the charges were dropped, Prigozhin's plane was spotted in Belarus, and Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who helped broker the deal to end the mutiny, said the Wagner chief had arrived. Belarusian activists soon reported that a camp was being erected there for fighters who decided to follow him.
In Russia, Prigozhin's major business asset -- a media company called Patriot -- shut down, and many of the news outlets it owned were blocked by authorities. Prigozhin's media operations included the infamous "troll factory" that led to his indictment in the U.S. for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Wagner also announced a halt to recruitment of new mercenaries "due to the move to Belarus."
On July 6, however, Lukashenko told reporters that Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg -- or "maybe he went to Moscow, or maybe somewhere else, but he is not in Belarus." The remarks came amid media reports that cash and equipment seized during police searches of Prigozhin's property were returned to him.
"What will happen to him next? Well, anything can happen in a lifetime. But if you think that Putin is so malicious and vindictive that he will be offed somewhere tomorrow ... No, this will not happen," Lukashenko assured.
As it turned out, Putin met with Prigozhin several days after the revolt.
Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, told reporters on July 10 that the meeting took place in the Kremlin and involved more than 30 Wagner commanders in addition to Prigozhin. The revelation came after Peskov repeatedly said the Kremlin knew nothing about Prigozhin's whereabouts -- including on the day of the meeting with Putin, June 29.
Putin's spokesperson wouldn't offer any details about the meeting, saying only that the commanders pledged their loyalty to the Russian president.
Putin later echoed that idea, saying in a July 13 interview that "many were nodding" when he offered to let them continue serving under one of the Wagner commanders. But a defiant Prigozhin spoke for them and said they didn't like the proposal, according to the Russian president.
Comments from the Wagner chief himself became rare. Nothing more was posted by his spokespeople beyond the 11-minute audio message issued two days after the mutiny.
Words or visuals of Prigozhin instead appeared in one of several Telegram channels believed to be linked to Wagner. The relative quiet raised questions over whether keeping a low public profile was part of his deal with the Kremlin.
One such video on July 19 reportedly came from Belarus. Blurry footage showed a silhouette of a man looking like Prigozhin against the sky at dusk, and his distinctive gravelly voice was heard addressing rows of men in fatigues.
"Welcome guys! I am happy to greet you all. Welcome to Belarusian land!" he said.
Prigozhin repeated his criticism of the conduct of the fighting in Ukraine. "What is going on the frontline today is a shame in which we shouldn't take part," he said, adding that Wagner forces could return to Ukraine in the future.
In the meantime, Prigozhin said, Wagner would train in Belarus and then set off on a new journey to Africa, where his mercenaries have been active in several countries.
Another video, posted on Aug. 21 in a different Telegram channel, showed a close-up of Prigozhin toting a rifle while standing on a dusty plain. Prigozhin didn't say where the video was recorded, but he referenced the temperature being 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).
"Just the way we like it," he boasted. He said Wagner was "making Russia even greater on all continents and Africa even more free."
Two days later came the plane crash -- exactly two months after Priogzhin first announced his revolt.
Although the Kremlin rejected allegations that it was behind the crash, the reality of those two months likely didn't sit well with Putin, political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said.
The mutiny "showcased Putin's weakness to everyone," said Gallyamov, who once worked as a Kremlin speechwriter. After that, Prigozhin "was feeling normal." He was working on projects in Belarus and in Africa, and the case against him was closed.
That reality "completely dissatisfied Putin because it was an open invitation for potential mutineers," Gallyamov said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, he's out of his job.
3 U.S. Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.
Tropical system could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida this week
Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Canada
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
World
-
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.
-
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
Two months after leading a daylong mutiny against Russia's military leadership, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a field halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The last weeks of the mercenary leader's life were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin really had in store for him.
-
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
-
3 U.S. Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
-
Tropical system could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida this week
Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.
-
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder – here are the facts
With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. Here are the facts about Trump's loss in the last presidential election.
Politics
-
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
Health
-
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked Sunday at the International Space Station, concluding a one-day trip to rendezvous with the orbiting laboratory after launching from Florida.
-
Mysterious dark spot detected on Neptune
Astronomers have spotted a large and mysterious dark spot within Neptune's atmosphere, and it has an unexpectedly bright companion.
-
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
Entertainment
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Liam Payne says he has 'serious kidney infection,' cancels South American tour
Liam Payne is taking a step back from professional commitments for health reasons.
-
Oliver Anthony says he 'hates' seeing his song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' be 'weaponized'
Oliver Anthony is continuing to make his voice heard after becoming an overnight sensation thanks to his viral working-class anthem, 'Rich Men North of Richmond.'
Business
-
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
-
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
-
A second merchant ship leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa following Russia's exit from grain deal
A second container ship sailed Saturday through a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine's government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
Lifestyle
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
-
Teachers turn to AI to make workload more manageable, chart lesson plans
Droves of teachers are turning to artificial intelligence, saying the technology keeps their workload manageable, especially as they chart the course for a new school year.
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
Sports
-
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, he's out of his job.
-
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot
The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue.
-
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.