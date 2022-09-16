Pride march will go on in Serbia despite ban: organizers

Bikers wave a Russian flag during a protest against the international LGBT event EuroPride in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Bikers wave a Russian flag during a protest against the international LGBT event EuroPride in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.

Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances uses his smartphone to film the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social