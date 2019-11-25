Priceless items stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum
Dresden's Green Vault is one of the world's oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels. (AFP)
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 5:40AM EST
BERLIN -- Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden's Green Vault, one of the world's oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels.
German media reported Monday that the damage could run into the high hundreds of millions of dollars.
Dresden police said investigators were at the scene. They planned to provide further information over the course of the day.
