Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100 per cent knew this was going to happen'
Talk to someone who rode on the Titan submersible, and they're likely to mention a technological glitch: the propulsion system failed or communications with people on the surface cut out. Maybe there were problems balancing weights on board.
They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush, the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died on the fatal trip this week. He has been described by past passengers as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer.
In the wake of the Titan's fatal implosion near the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday, some people who embarked on the company's deep-sea expeditions described experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy and look back on their decision to dive as “a bit naive.”
But others expressed confidence and said that they felt they were “in good hands” nearly 13,000 feet (3,962 metres) below the ocean's surface.
`LIKE PLAYING RUSSIAN ROULETTE'
“I 100% knew this was going to happen,” said Brian Weed, a camera operator for the Discovery Channel's “Expedition Unknown” show, who has felt sick to his stomach since the sub's disappearance Sunday.
Weed went on a Titan test dive in May 2021 in Washington state's Puget Sound as it prepared for its first expeditions to the sunken Titanic. Weed and his colleagues were preparing to join OceanGate Expeditions to film the famous shipwreck later that summer.
They quickly encountered problems: The propulsion system stopped working. The computers failed to respond. Communications shut down.
Rush, the OceanGate CEO, tried rebooting and troubleshooting the vessel on its touch screens.
“You could tell that he was flustered and not really happy with the performance,” Weed said. “But he was trying to make light of it, trying to make excuses.”
They were barely 100 feet (30 metres) deep in calm water, which begged the question: “How is this thing going to go to 12,500 feet - and do we want to be on board?” Weed said.
Following the aborted trip, the production company hired a consultant with the U.S. Navy to vet the Titan.
He provided a mostly favorable report, but warned that there wasn't enough research on the Titan's carbon-fiber hull, Weed said. There also was an engineering concern that the hull would not maintain its effectiveness over the course of multiple dives.
Weed said Rush was a charismatic salesman who really believed in the submersible's technology - and was willing to put his life on the line for it.
“It was looking more and more like we weren't going to be the first guys down to film the Titanic - we were going to be maybe the 10th,” Weed said of the possible Titan expedition. “I felt like every time (the vessel) goes down, it's going to get weaker and weaker. And that's a little bit like playing Russian roulette.”
For work projects, Weed has swum with sharks, rappelled into remote caves and snowshoed through Siberia. But he and his colleagues pulled out of the dive to the Titanic.
“I didn't have a good feeling about it,” he said. “It was a really hard choice to make.”
`I ALWAYS FELT I WAS IN GOOD HANDS'
Mike Reiss, a writer for “The Simpsons” television show, said he had positive experiences on the dives he made with OceanGate, including to the Titanic wreck site.
“When my wife first came to me with this (idea), I said to her, 'Well, this sounds like a fun way to get killed,”' Reiss said. “I knew (the risks) going in there. I always felt I was in good hands.”
Reiss said he went on three trips with OceanGate in waters near New York City - and that the company took safety seriously.
“Mostly it was just breathtaking how well it all went,” Reiss said of his 2022 dive to the Titanic. “It's a 10-hour trip. And I went from sea level to two and a half miles down, and then back to sea level. And at no time did the pressure change in my ears. I didn't get the same feeling I get in the New York elevator. To me that's a remarkable achievement.”
Reiss said he was in a “different state of mind” on the expedition because he was so engaged.
“You're never hungry. You're never thirsty. They have a bathroom on board. It has never been used,” he said. “You just become a different kind of person. You even know you could die and it doesn't bother you.”
Reiss said he did notice some issues with the Titan, although he wasn't sure everything was a glitch.
For instance, the communications didn't always work, like a cellphone losing service. The Titan's compass also started “acting frantically” when they got to the ocean floor near the sunken Titanic.
“I don't know if that's an equipment failure or because magnetism is different two and a half miles down,” he said.
`THE FATAL FLAW IS WHAT HE WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR'
Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly, never rode in the Titan despite spending a week aboard its support ship in late May, waiting for the weather to clear. He briefly climbed into the submersible, but the dive was ultimately canceled.
Wind, fog and waves were the stated reasons, but Weissmann wondered whether the submersible's readiness was also a factor.
Over cigars one night, Rush told Weissmann that he got the carbon fiber for the Titan's hull at a big discount because it was past its shelf-life for use in airplanes, Weissmann said. But Rush reassured him it was safe.
“I really felt there were two Stockton Rushes,” Weissman said. “There was the one who was a good team leader and efficient and getting the work done. And there was this cocky, self-assured, others be damned, `I'm going to do it my way' sort of guy. And that's the one I saw when we went out the back of the boat and had our cigars.”
But he also was a strong leader, said Weissmann, who recalled Rush leading lengthy planning meetings and urging anyone who was interested to read a book called “The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right” that he left in the ship's lounge. If a repair was complex, Weissmann said Rush would tell those assigned to it to pause for five minutes after completing it to make sure it was done correctly.
Looking back, Weissmann believes Rush had a fatal flaw: overconfidence in his engineering skills and the perception that he was a pioneer in an area that others weren't because they were sticking to the rules.
“But in the end, for sure, the fatal flaw is what he will be remembered for - even though he was a three-dimensional human being like everybody else,” Weissmann said.
`I WAS A BIT NAIVE'
Arthur Loibl, a retired businessman and adventurer from Germany, was among OceanGate's first customers to dive to the sunken ocean liner.
“You have to be a little bit crazy to do this sort of thing,” he said.
His submersible mates included Rush, French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and two passengers from England.
“Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor. You can't stand. You can't kneel. Everyone is sitting close to or on top of each other,” Loibl said. “You can't be claustrophobic.”
During the 2.5-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to conserve energy, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent glow stick.
The dive was repeatedly delayed to fix a problem with the battery and the balancing weights. In total, the voyage took 10.5 hours.
He described Rush as a tinkerer who tried to make do with what was available to carry out the dives, but in hindsight, he said, “it was a bit dubious.”
“I was a bit naive, looking back now,” Loibl said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
The latest on the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
The head of the private Russian military company Wagner will move to neighbouring Belarus as part of deal to defuse rebellion tensions and the criminal case against him will be closed, the Kremlin said Saturday.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's incident response group is meeting today to discuss the latest developments in Russia.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
Feds and provinces need to offer more EV incentives to consumers to compete with U.S.: GM
The president of General Motors Canada says she'd like to see the provincial and federal governments offer more consistent incentives to people hoping to purchase electric vehicles to compete with the options in the United States, and to increase the adoption rate for those types of vehicles.
Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's generals, has long ties to Putin
Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia's war in Ukraine.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canada
-
Advocates 'upset' by difference in response to missing sub, migrant shipwreck tragedies
As the world watched the saga of a missing submersible carrying five well-to-do tourists unfold this week, some advocates in Canada couldn’t help but feel upset that a ship carrying hundreds of poor migrants that recently sank off the coast of Greece didn’t attract the same attention.
-
Funnel clouds, heavy rain warning in effect in Toronto
A weather advisory warning of the possibility of funnel clouds developing this afternoon and evening is in effect in Ontario.
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Canada signs agreement with U.S. on wildfire co-operation
Canada signed an arrangement with the U.S. on Friday, aiming to strengthen their co-operation to provide mutual aid against wildfires.
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer get letter grades
All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.
World
-
Separatist group claims suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan, 1 police killed, 5 wounded
A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.
-
Live updates: Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
The latest on the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
-
Advocates 'upset' by difference in response to missing sub, migrant shipwreck tragedies
As the world watched the saga of a missing submersible carrying five well-to-do tourists unfold this week, some advocates in Canada couldn’t help but feel upset that a ship carrying hundreds of poor migrants that recently sank off the coast of Greece didn’t attract the same attention.
-
Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing 2 civilians in cross-border incident in Kashmir
Indian troops fired without provocation across the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistani Kashmir on Saturday, killing two civilians and injuring another, Pakistan's military said.
-
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100 per cent knew this was going to happen'
In the wake of the Titan's fatal implosion near the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday, some people who embarked on the company's deep-sea expeditions described experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy and look back on their decision to dive as 'a bit naive.'
-
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
A Palestinian assailant opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank on Saturday before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, throwing stones and setting fire to homes.
Politics
-
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's incident response group is meeting today to discuss the latest developments in Russia.
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Feds and provinces need to offer more EV incentives to consumers to compete with U.S.: GM
The president of General Motors Canada says she'd like to see the provincial and federal governments offer more consistent incentives to people hoping to purchase electric vehicles to compete with the options in the United States, and to increase the adoption rate for those types of vehicles.
Health
-
Global diabetes cases could soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, new study says
The number of people living with diabetes will double worldwide in the next 30 years, according to a new global study.
-
U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents
U.S. officials released an intelligence report Friday that rejected some points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab, instead reiterating that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began.
-
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Anderson's couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men's fashion week
A sparkling mist of water from towering fountains cooled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe's show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.
-
Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star
The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as 'America's little brother' for his role on the hit family dramedy 'Eight is Enough.'
-
Directors Guild of America votes to ratify new contract with studios
Members of the Directors Guild of America voted to approve a new three-year contract with studios Friday, with 87 per cent of membership voting in favor of the deal.
Business
-
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
-
Tennessee, Kentucky battery plants for Ford electric vehicles on track for $9.2B federal loan
Ford Motors to receive up to a US$9.2 billion federal loan for electric vehicles' battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky. This would be the biggest award under the U.S. Department of Energy's loan program.
-
New receipt checks at Loblaw-owned stores raising eyebrows, concerns about racial profiling
A new sign popping up at Loblaw-owned stores across the country is raising eyebrows and concerns about possible racial profiling.
Lifestyle
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
-
Toronto rapper Top5 releases music video from jail while awaiting murder trial
Ontario's Solicitor General is trying to figure out how a man awaiting trail on a first-degree murder charge was able to record part of a music video inside his jail cell.
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
Sports
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labour deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she's confident the Canadian women's national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women's World Cup.
-
Wolves captain Neves joins Saudi Arabia exodus after $59.7m Al-Hilal move
Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves has become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of 47 million pounds ($59.7 million).
-
Four players suspended after hostile soccer game between US and Mexico
Four players have been suspended after last week’s bad-tempered soccer match between the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Mexico, which was marred by pushing and shoving between the two teams.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.