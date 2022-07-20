Pressure on U.S. Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
Pressure on U.S. Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a renewed push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law on Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans helped pass landmark legislation in that chamber. Some GOP senators are already signaling support.
The legislation started as an election-season political effort to confront the new Supreme Court majority after the court overturned abortion access in Roe v. Wade, raising concerns that other rights were at risk. But suddenly it has a shot at becoming law. Pressure is mounting on Republicans to drop their longstanding opposition and join in a bipartisan moment for gay rights.
"This legislation was so important," Schumer said as he opened the Senate Wednesday.
The Democratic leader marveled over the House's 267-157 tally with 47 Republicans -- almost one-fifth of the GOP lawmakers -- voting for the bill late Tuesday.
"I want to bring this bill to the floor," Schumer said, "and we're working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass."
Political odds are still long for the legislation, the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriages as protected under federal law. Conservatives including House GOP leaders largely opposed the bill, and the vast majority of Republicans voted against it.
But in a sign of shifting political attitudes and a need for an election-year win, some Republicans are signaling there may be an opening. Few Republicans spoke directly against gay marriage during Tuesday's floor debate in the House. And Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was notably silent when asked about the bill, saying he would take a look if it comes to the Senate.
"I'm going to delay announcing anything on that issue," McConnell said, adding he would wait to see if Schumer brings it forward.
So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina are among others closely watched for possible support.
In all 10 Republican senators would need to join with all Democrats to reach the 60 vote threshold to overcome a GOP filibuster.
"We're seeing progress on this, and I'll take progress," Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the bill's chief sponsor, told reporters at the Capitol.
The No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, was doubtful Tuesday, calling the proposed legislation little more than a political message.
Social issues including same-sex marriage and abortion have sprinted to the top of the congressional agenda this summer in reaction to the Supreme Court's action overturning Roe v. Wade, a stunning ruling that ended the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion access. It set off alarms that other rights conservatives have targeted could be next.
While Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, insisted the Roe v. Wade ruling pertained only to abortion access, it demonstrated the new conservative muscle with three Trump-era justices tipping the court's balance. A concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who has gained stature in the new majority, raised questions about gay marriage and other rights.
"We take Justice Thomas -- and the extremist movement behind him -- at their word," said Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the House debate. "This is what they intend to do."
Both Pelosi and Schumer criticized Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who said over the weekend that the Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell vs. Hodges decision upholding gay marriage was "clearly wrong."
The Respect for Marriage Act was rushed to the House floor in an election year with polling showing a majority of Americans favor preserving rights to marry, regardless of sex, gender, race or ethnicity, a long-building shift in modern mores toward inclusion.
A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70 and Republicans (55%).
Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.
McConnell, the Republican leader, is eager to regain control of the Senate, now evenly split 50-50, and his views on whether his party should support or oppose the same-sex marriage protections will almost certainly be viewed through that political lens.
Incumbent Republican senators seeking to win reelection and GOP candidates running for office may want a chance to support the gay marriage issue that is popular with many voters. Strong Republican-led opposition could be seen as detrimental to the party's candidates in swing states that McConnell needs to win to regain control.
One Republican hopeful, Joe O'Dea, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in Colorado, said he was glad to see the same-sex marriage bill pass in the House.
"You've got a lot of politicians in both political parties who spend way too much time trying to tell people how to live their lives. That's just not me. I live my life. You live yours," O'Dea said. "Let's get on with solving the huge challenges facing the American people."
Still, some vocal leaders in the Republican Party, including Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, both potential presidential candidates, have indicated likely opposition to the legislation.
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which put into federal law the definition of marriage as a heterosexual union between a man and woman. That 1996 law was largely overshadowed by subsequent court rulings, including Obergefell vs. Hodges in 2015, legalizing gay marriage nationwide.
------
Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Ivana Trump to be mourned at New York funeral
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, will be mourned Wednesday in New York.
Canada
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
-
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
World
-
China seeks to stop UN rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report: document
China is asking the United Nations human rights chief to bury a highly-anticipated report on human rights violations in Xinjiang, according to a Chinese letter seen by Reuters and confirmed by diplomats from three countries who received it.
-
Sunak and Truss will face runoff to become U.K.'s next leader
Britain's Conservative Party on Wednesday chose former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss - a fiscal moderate and a low-tax crusader - as the two finalists in a party election to replace departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
-
Judge warns against 'political circus' in Trump ex-adviser Bannon's trial
The judge in the criminal trial of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's prominent former presidential adviser, told defence lawyers on Wednesday not to turn the case into a 'political circus' as they prepared to cross-examine a lawyer for the U.S. congressional panel whose subpoena he defied last year.
-
3 weeks of protests in Panama cause food, fuel shortages
Three weeks of continuous demonstrations and road blockades to protest high fuel and food costs in Panama have begun to cause shortages of some food products, fuel and medicine.
-
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, acting on input from a group of veterinary researchers, began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs, dilated cardiomyopathy.
-
Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.
Politics
-
Jean Charest presses Conservative party to hold third leadership debate
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pressing the party to decide whether it will hold a third debate for contenders.
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
-
Hockey Canada execs, CHL president set to answer more questions from MPs next week
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and predecessor Tom Renney will be back in Ottawa next week as members of Parliament continue to press the under-fire federation for answers about its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement that has rocked the sport.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Google honours slain Uvalde youngster's wish: 'I want the world to see my art'
Before she was gunned down with her classmates in Uvalde, Texas, 10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez wanted to be an artist who shared her creations with the world. Now, Google has obliged by placing her artwork atop Google.com for 24 hours.
-
U.S. disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals
The FBI and U.S. Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments and cryptocurrency, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday.
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
-
Sesame Place apologizes after character appears to ignore Black girls in viral video
Sesame Place, a 'Sesame Street' themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is apologizing after a video shows a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade on Saturday.
-
R. Kelly's manager faces trial over theatre-emptying threat
The trial of R. Kelly's manager opened Tuesday on charges that he forced the cancellation of a screening of a documentary about the singer's sexual abuse of women and girls by calling in a threat to the crowded Manhattan theatre.
Business
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
-
EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff
The European Union's head office on Wednesday proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15 per cent over the coming months as the bloc braced for a possible full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies that could add a big chill to the upcoming winter.
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Lifestyle
-
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
-
Ukrainian refugee receives generous $500 tip serving pizza at N.S. restaurant
When a couple walked into the Betty’s at the Kitch restaurant in Mahone Bay, N.S., earlier this month, they left quite an impression -- and a generous tip.
-
How to keep your dog and other pets cool in the heat
In the United Kingdom, where temperatures hit a record high on Tuesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the British Veterinary Association recommend making sure your dog, cat or other pet has adequate shade during hot weather.
Sports
-
Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.
-
Stanton, Buxton lead AL over NL in 9th straight MLB All-Star Game win
Giancarlo Stanton homered in his Dodger Stadium homecoming, Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight MLB All-Star Game, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night.
-
Thousands sign petition to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open
More than 12,000 people have signed an online petition on change.org calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the U.S. government to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs
In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America's automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans.