    • Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off

    Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off Tuesday night in what may be the only debate between the presidential candidates, who polls show are locked in an extremely tight race with election day in the U.S. just 55 days away.

    Read our play-by-play below where our experts shared their insights and analysis as the debate happened.

    Our live blog contributors included:

    • Dr. Nate French – debate expert and teaching professor of Communications at Wake Forest University
    • Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane
    • Eric Ham – bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst
    • Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News
    • Kory Teneycke – Rubicon Strategy CEO and former director of communications to the Prime Minister’s Office under Stephen Harper
    • Kathleen Monk – Monk + Associates principal and former NDP communications and campaign strategist
    • Scott Reid – Owner and principal of Feschuk.Reid, an executive strategy and communications consultancy. He served as a senior advisor and director of communications to former Prime Minister Paul Martin, and is an on-air political analyst for CTV

