Powerful summer storm lashes the Netherlands, causing 1 death and canceled flights

Travelers wait in long lines outside the terminal building to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Peter Dejong/AP Photo) Travelers wait in long lines outside the terminal building to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Peter Dejong/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social