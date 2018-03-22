

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An inspiring photo of a young Afghan woman nursing her child while taking a university entrance exam has struck a chord with people around the world.

Jahan Taab was completing a test to gain entry into the social sciences program at Nasirkhosraw Higher Education Institute in Afghanistan’s central Daykundi province on March 16, according to Yahya Erfan, a lecturer who was monitoring the exam.

During the test, Taab’s two-month-old baby started crying. The 25-year-old woman left her desk and sat on the ground in the open-air yard where the exam was being conducted in order to comfort her baby. As she sat nursing her baby and simultaneously writing the test, Erfan took a few photos of the striking scene on his cellphone.

In the images, Taab can be seen sitting cross-legged and huddled over as she diligently writes on the papers strewn around her on the ground while her bundled baby rests in her lap.

Erfan posted the photos to his Facebook page on Tuesday where they have since gone viral on other platforms. One Twitter user shared a photo of Taab with her child that has been retweeted more than 2,500 times.

According to a number of local and international media reports, Taab has three children and travelled approximately six hours from her village in Miramar district to the city of Nili in order to take the exam.

The journey appeared to be well worth the effort, however, as Taab reportedly passed the test and will be able to enroll in the private university.

Local media reported Taab is concerned she will not be able to afford the university’s fees.

Thanks to Erfan’s photos, a U.K.-based organization called Afghan Youth Association has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her Taab’s education. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised $7,985 pounds ($14,543) of its target of $10,000 pounds ($18,213).

“She is role model [sic] to thousands of other Afghan women who face similar challenges. It is important that we help her as much as we can to ensure that she continues to fight her way to success,” the GoFundMe page states.