Powerful illegal drugs are inundating Europe and sending corruption and violence soaring, EU says

European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction Director Alexis Goosdeel addresses the media on the EU Drug Markets Report at EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. New harmful illicit drugs are inundating a flourishing market for traffickers amid violence and corruption hurting local communities across Europe, the EU's agency monitoring drugs and addiction said Friday, June 16, 2023 in a grim annual report. In 2022, 41 news drugs were reported for the first time by the agency. “I summarize this with the phrase: ”Everywhere, Everything, Everyone,” said the EMCDDA director, Alexis Goosdeel.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction Director Alexis Goosdeel addresses the media on the EU Drug Markets Report at EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. New harmful illicit drugs are inundating a flourishing market for traffickers amid violence and corruption hurting local communities across Europe, the EU's agency monitoring drugs and addiction said Friday, June 16, 2023 in a grim annual report. In 2022, 41 news drugs were reported for the first time by the agency. “I summarize this with the phrase: ”Everywhere, Everything, Everyone,” said the EMCDDA director, Alexis Goosdeel.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social