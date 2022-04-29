Powerful explosion at Kabul mosque kills at least 10 people

A Taliban fighter stands guard around the site of an explosion in a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) A Taliban fighter stands guard around the site of an explosion in a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social