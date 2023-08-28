Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia's Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported
A powerful earthquake and an aftershock rocked Indonesia's resort island of Bali and other parts of the country on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 181 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of Gili Air, a tiny island near the coast of Lombok Island, next to Bali, at a depth of 513.5 kilometres (319 miles).
Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 7.4. Variations in early measurements are common.
A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit the same area a few minutes later just before dawn.
Many residents and tourists rushed out of their homes and hotels toward higher ground after reporting powerful shockwaves, but the situation returned to normal after they received text messages saying the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami.
"I thought the walls were going to come down on the hotel," an Australian tourist said on social media.
People in neighboring provinces of East Java, Central Java, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara provinces also felt the tremors and panicked as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.
An earthquake in the hilly Karangasem in 2021 triggered landslides and cut off at least three villages, killing at least three people.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.
In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.
