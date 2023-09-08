Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging some buildings and sending people into the streets

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News