Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 8, injures 40

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

