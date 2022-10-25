Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social