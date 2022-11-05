Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling
Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones, inflicting damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark.
Russia has denied that the drones it has used in Ukraine came from Iran, but the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with "a limited number" of drones before the invasion. Hossein Amirabdollahian claimed, however, that Tehran didn't know if its drones were used against Ukraine and stated Iran's commitment to stopping the conflict.
Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine's high-voltage transmission lines, initially said in a an online statement Saturday that scheduled blackouts will take place in the capital and the greater Kyiv region, as well as several regions around it – Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv.
Later in the day, however, the company released an update saying that scheduled outages for a specific number of hours aren't enough and instead there will be emergency outages, which could last an indefinite amount of time.
Ukraine has been grappling with power outages and the disruption of water supplies since Russia started unleashing massive barrages of missile and drone strikes on the country's energy infrastructure last month.
Moscow has said those came in response to what it alleged were Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, the region that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Ukraine has denied those allegations.
According to Ukraine's presidential office, at least three civilians were killed and eight others were wounded over the past 24 hours by Russian shelling of nine Ukrainian regions, where drones, missiles and heavy artillery were used.
In the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway, the Russian military continue to abduct local residents, the presidential office said.
About 40 shells were fired overnight at the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. The Russian forces targeted the city and the areas around it with heavy artillery, as they have done repeatedly since July. Two fires broke out, and more than a dozen residential and utility buildings, as well as a gas pipeline, were damaged, he said.
Elsewhere in the region, Ukrainian forces shot down a drone and another projectile, according to Reznichenko.
In the southern Mykolaiv region, the overnight shelling of rural areas damaged several houses but didn't cause any casualties, Mykolaiv Gov. Vitali Kim said on Telegram.
Russian forces also fired missiles at the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, which has been illegally annexed by Moscow and large parts of it remain occupied. According to regional Gov. Oleksandr Starukh, the attack took place shortly after midnight and damaged three businesses, as well as a number of cars.
In the eastern Donetsk region, also annexed and partially occupied by Russia, eight Ukrainian cities and villages were shelled, including Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Porkovsk.
Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk reported an attempt on the life of a Moscow-appointed judge of the region's Supreme Court. Alexander Nikulin, who was on a judicial panel that in June sentenced to death two Britons and a Moroccan fighting for Ukraine, has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and is in grave condition, Kremlin-backed officials said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
How to watch the last lunar eclipse of the year
Early on Tuesday morning, the last total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as the 'beaver blood moon' will be visible across the skies.
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
Canada
-
Freeland defends decision not to impose windfall tax on oil and gas companies
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by her government’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in this week’s fall economic statement, despite calls from the NDP to do so, and other G7 countries making a similar move.
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
-
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
-
Ontario looks to declare education worker walkout illegal as tens of thousand protest
The provincial government is calling on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to officially declare a Friday walkout by tens of thousands of education workers illegal.
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was suspected of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
World
-
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at risk if Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option," the former president said in Pennsylvania.
-
Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling
Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
-
'I've never been so terrified': 1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover from tornadoes and flash flooding in the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins, including a demolished church.
-
Israeli soldiers fatally shoot Palestinian rock thrower
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that Israeli forces shot and killed a young man in the occupied West Bank.
-
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country.
-
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don't just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
Politics
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Freeland defends decision not to impose windfall tax on oil and gas companies
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by her government’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in this week’s fall economic statement, despite calls from the NDP to do so, and other G7 countries making a similar move.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Health
-
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
-
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
-
Pfizer study says updated COVID-19 boosters rev up protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Bumblebees play as humans and dogs do, study suggests
A first-of-its-kind study suggests that bumblebees play with objects just for fun, as humans or dogs do.
Entertainment
-
'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of 'The Crown' premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles.
-
Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
-
Filmmaker Haggis finishes testimony, denies claims by women
Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defence Friday from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist.
Business
-
Twitter launches US$8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system.
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
-
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
Influencers, policy makers, journalists and other thought leaders are questioning whether they should stay on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
-
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters
Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end as the Montreal native fell to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Paris Masters.
-
Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.