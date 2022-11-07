Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson
Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" on power lines.
The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the partially occupied Kherson region, said Monday that "power and connectivity is being partially restored" in Kherson city. The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported on Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes.
Ukrainian officials haven't responded to the allegations.
Stremousov has repeatedly called for civilians to evacuate from Kherson -- which lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River -- to Russian-controlled territory on the eastern bank in anticipation of a major Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the strategic port city.
Tens of thousands of civilians have already left the regional capital after being ordered to evacuate the area in October in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive which has retaken around 88 settlements in the region, or around 13% of territory previously held by Russian forces.
A daily update from Ukraine's presidential office on Monday said that Russian soldiers in plainclothes have been moving into apartments in Kherson that civilians had left during the evacuation. One Kherson resident told The Associated Press that Russian military personnel were going door to door, checking property deeds and forcing tenants to leave immediately if they can't prove ownership of apartments.
Last month, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that occupying Russian forces in the Kherson region had been purposefully shutting off electricity and water and depriving the population of internet access in order to force them to evacuate.
Yet on Monday, the region's Russian-installed administration announced it was halting "the movement of civilian vehicles across the Dnieper by water and pontoon ferry," citing "increased military danger" and threats to civilians.
Russia has focused on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. The capital, Kyiv, was having hourly rotating blackouts Sunday in parts of the city and the surrounding region.
Ukraine's state-owned electricity grid operator Ukrenergo on Monday announced additional power outages in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions.
To repair the energy system, experts say that Ukraine needs high-voltage transformers and distribution and communication equipment, and that the deliveries must be systematic.
"It is important that there are constant, not one-time deliveries," Gennadii Riabtsev, chief researcher on energy security at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, told the AP.
The first delivery of high voltage transformers from the European Union is expected in the coming weeks, but this supply isn't enough to significantly improve the situation, he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Sunday that about 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country. He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships, saying, "we must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now."
Meanwhile, in another annexed region, Donetsk, Russian-installed officials accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the regional capital, also called Donetsk, with HIMARS rocket launchers early on Monday.
The city's Kremlin-backed mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, said a fire broke out in an administrative building of the Donetsk Railways, but that the blaze had been contained and there were no casualties. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident. The city of Donetsk has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
In Ukrainian-controlled territory, Russian shelling over the past 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded seven more, according to a Monday statement from Ukraine's presidential office.
The office's deputy head, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region targeted civilian objects including a cultural centre, farmers' warehouses and private residences.
The official noted that the Zaporizhzhia region -- also illegally annexed by Russia in September but not fully controlled by Russian forces -- was shelled 52 times over the past 24 hours, and one person was killed. Two cities near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Marhanets and Myrove -- were shelled by heavy artillery and currently remain without power.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
Windsor mayor, Mendicino texted about Emergencies Act before it was invoked: document
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., will testify today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockading streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers' strike continues as Ford makes offer to union
The Ontario education workers' strike has entered a second week leaving thousands of students out of the classroom.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike
A daylong demonstration is planned for Queen's Park Monday, as members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continue to protest legislation that took away their right to strike.
-
Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
World
-
North Korea makes no mention of ICBM in report on more than 80 missile tests
North Korean state media has released images purporting to show last week's missile launches with a warning that the so-called "reckless military hysteria" of the United States and its allies is moving the Korean Peninsula towards "unstable confrontation."
-
Iranian lawmakers demand 'no leniency' for protesters as mass demonstrations continue
Iranian lawmakers have urged the country's judiciary to 'show no leniency' to protesters in a letter cited by state-run Press TV on Sunday, as thousands of people continue to rally on the streets despite the threat of arrest.
-
Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into African lake, leaving 19 dead
A passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed.
-
New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray envoys
A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia's government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week's signing of a 'permanent' cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
-
Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
-
Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson
Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian 'terrorist attack' on power lines.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Windsor mayor, Mendicino texted about Emergencies Act before it was invoked: document
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., will testify today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockading streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
-
Trudeau announces byelection in Mississauga-Lakeshore set for Dec. 12
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set a date for a federal byelection in the riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore Sunday.
Health
-
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
Poland's ruling party leader has triggered anger in the country and an explosion of jokes by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women.
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'
Rihanna knew that if she was going to return to the stage less than a year after giving birth to her first child, the performance would have to top anything she'd done before.
-
Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage four prostate cancer
Andy Taylor, guitarist with British New Romantic group Duran Duran at the height of their fame, is battling stage four prostate cancer.
-
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their 'complicated relationship,' his love for Carter 'has never ever faded.'
Business
-
Public hearing begins on Rogers' $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw
The Competition Tribunal's public hearing on Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. begins today as the telecom companies look to take the deal across the finish line.
-
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers buying IAA in deal worth US$7.3 billion, including debt
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. company IAA Inc. in a transaction valued at about US$7.3 billion including the assumption of US$1.0 billion of net debt.
-
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of U.S. midterm elections
Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections.
Lifestyle
-
U.K. to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to hit a record US$1.9 billion
The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to grow to US$1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered – just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.
Sports
-
Boston Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
-
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70.
-
Tom Brady first NFL QB to throw for 100,000 yards
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.