

Yuras Karmanau and Avet Demourian, The Associated Press





LUSAGYUGH, Armenia - Tens of thousands of protesters have been rallying in Armenia's capital for several weeks, eventually forcing out Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled the country for a decade.

But it's far from the capital, where Armenians in rural areas are struggling to survive, that epitomizes the long-simmering resentments behind the current political chaos.

Alik Stepanyan ran a small fishery in a mountain village which he decided to close after getting tired of paying bribes to a local tax inspector every month.

Stepanyan says that "I hope the new government will tackle corruption and poverty which are hurting us and making our lives difficult."