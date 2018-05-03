Poverty-stricken Armenians pin hopes on opposition party
Supporters of opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian protest in Republic Square in Yerevan on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Yuras Karmanau and Avet Demourian, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 5:18AM EDT
LUSAGYUGH, Armenia - Tens of thousands of protesters have been rallying in Armenia's capital for several weeks, eventually forcing out Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled the country for a decade.
But it's far from the capital, where Armenians in rural areas are struggling to survive, that epitomizes the long-simmering resentments behind the current political chaos.
Alik Stepanyan ran a small fishery in a mountain village which he decided to close after getting tired of paying bribes to a local tax inspector every month.
Stepanyan says that "I hope the new government will tackle corruption and poverty which are hurting us and making our lives difficult."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Poverty-stricken Armenians pin hopes on opposition party
- Officers injured after explosion at barricade scene in Connecticut
- Trump hires lawyer who represented Clinton in impeachment
- Malaysia's ex-PM under investigation for fake news
- Australian first lady 'flattered' by French president's 'delicious' description