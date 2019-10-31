Post-presidency, Trump says he's living in Palm Beach, not New York
President Donald Trump walks out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Chicago. ANDREW HARNIK AP PHOTO
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 7:38AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.
Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that "despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."
The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed "declaration of domicile" paperwork changing his "predominant and principal home" to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Trump, who was born in New York, says "it will always have a special place in my heart!"
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Farage tells Johnson: Drop Brexit deal and I'll help you win
- Not out of woods yet, but winds driving California fires die
- Five men acquitted of rape because unconscious teen victim didn't fight back
- Katie Hill blames scandal, resignation on 'double standard'
- China vows bolstered legal measures over Hong Kong protests