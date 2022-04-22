Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says

    Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.

    This is an artist's illustration of the colourful feathered pterosaur Tupandactylus. (Bob Nicholls via CNN)

  • Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell

    On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social