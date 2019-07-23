Portugal officials: major wildfire is mostly under control
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Colos village, in central Portugal on Monday, July 22, 2019. More than 1,000 firefighters battled Monday in torrid weather against a major wildfire in Portugal, where every summer forest blazes wreak destruction. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:25AM EDT
LISBON, Portugal -- Emergency services in Portugal say they have brought under control 90 per cent of a huge wildfire which has raged for four days and injured 39 people.
But officials are warning Tuesday that forecasts for afternoon temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius and gusting winds could drive the flames further through dense pine and eucalyptus forests on hilly terrain.
The Civil Protection Agency says just over 1,000 firefighters and 328 vehicles are continuing at the blaze. Local commander Luis Belo Costa tells a news conference that 17 water-dropping aircraft are also on standby.
Cooler night-time and morning temperatures are helping firefighters make progress against the blaze. Eleven bulldozers are being used to create firebreaks.
But Belo Costa says the rising temperatures and wind "will cause us problems."
