

The Associated Press





LISBON, Portugal -- Firefighters in Portugal have brought a huge wildfire under control after the blaze raged for four days and injured 39 people.

Civil Protection Agency commander Luis Belo Costa said around 1,000 firefighters were keeping watch over smouldering hotspots amid gusting winds and temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius.

Belo Costa says 17 water-dropping aircraft were deemed no longer needed to fight the fire, centred in the district of Castelo Branco, 200 kilometres (about 125 miles) northeast of Lisbon.

He says hilly terrain and dense woodland had slowed the emergency response, but cooler nighttime and morning temperatures helped firefighters make progress controlling the blaze. Eleven bulldozers were used to create firebreaks.