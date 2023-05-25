Portland, Oregon, to clear sidewalk tents to settle suit with people with disabilities
Portland will remove tents blocking sidewalks under a tentative settlement announced Thursday in a lawsuit brought by people with disabilities who said sprawling homeless encampments prevent them from navigating Oregon's most populous city.
The federal class action lawsuit, filed in September, alleged that the city violated the American with Disabilities Act by allowing tents to obstruct sidewalks. The plaintiffs included a caretaker and nine people with disabilities who use wheelchairs, scooters, canes and walkers to get around. The settlement still requires approval from the city council and the U.S. District Court in Portland.
The settlement comes after city council members voted in November to create at least three large, designated campsites where homeless people will be allowed to camp and ban the rest of the roughly 700 encampments scattered across the city. That ban won't take effect until the sanctioned campsites are opened.
Under the tentative lawsuit settlement, the city must prioritize removing tents that block sidewalks and clear at least 500 sidewalk-blocking encampments every year for the next five years. If there are fewer than 500 such campsites in a given year, the city will be found to be in compliance if it clears all that are blocking sidewalks.
The city must operate a 24-hour hotline for reporting tents that are blocking sidewalks and create an online reporting portal where people can upload photos. It will create a publicly accessible database of reported campsites and actions taken in response.
Portland will also limit its distribution of tents to homeless people and post "no camping" signs in areas where sidewalks are frequently blocked.
"People with disabilities deserve to use transportation corridors to pursue their daily activities unimpeded," one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, John DiLorenzo, said in an email, adding that he was hopeful the settlement would make it easier for people with disabilities to navigate the city.
Under the tentative deal, the city will not admit wrongdoing or liability.
The settlement is expected to be presented to the city council next week.
"I strongly believe that everyone should have access to sidewalks to navigate the City safely, and this is especially true for Portlanders with mobility challenges," Mayor Ted Wheeler said in an emailed statement. "The settlement that will come before Council next week will help prioritize the City's efforts to ensure accessibility to sidewalks."
The plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit described how unnavigable sidewalks complicate their lives and sometimes put them in harm's way.
Among them is Steve Jackson, who is legally blind and uses a cane to walk. He said tents prevent him from navigating the sidewalk and accessing bus stops.
"Often there's tents blocking the entire sidewalk, where I don't see them because they weren't there the day before, and I hit the tent and then people are mad at me and think I'm attacking them," Jackson said during a news conference in September.
About 13 per cent of Portlanders live with a disability, according to the lawsuit, including six per cent with mobility impairments and 2.4 per cent with visual impairments.
The city must devote at least $8 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to making sure the conditions of the settlement are met, and at least $3 million annually for the following four fiscal years, according to a copy of the settlement shared with reporters by DiLorenzo. It has also agreed to pay $5,000 to each of the 10 plaintiffs and reasonable attorney fees.
Oregon's homelessness crisis has been fuelled by an affordable housing shortage, a lack of mental health treatment, high drug addiction rates and the coronavirus pandemic.
In Multnomah County, home to Portland, there were more than 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in 2022 -- a 30 per cent increase compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal point-in-time count data.
--------
Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Special rapporteur Johnston expected to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs are moving towards re-issuing an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Canada
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Special rapporteur Johnston expected to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs are moving towards re-issuing an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta half of what it was when province declared emergency; 7,200 people remain displaced
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'This behaviour is unacceptable': London, Ont. teens caught on camera smashing bus shelter
On Tuesday, Carol Ann Distler came home to a disturbing sight after a group of teens smashed the bus shelter glass outside of her east London home.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
-
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
World
-
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
-
3 dead after attack in central Japan; suspect with rifle and knife holed up in building
Three people including two police officers were killed in Nagano in central Japan on Thursday and a suspect with a rifle and knife was holed up inside a house, police said.
-
Alex Murdaugh's longtime friend admits helping to steal $4 million wrongful death settlement
A longtime friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh admitted Thursday he helped his old college roommate steal more than US$4 million meant for a wrongful death settlement after Murdaugh's housekeeper died in a fall.
-
Portland, Oregon, to clear sidewalk tents to settle suit with people with disabilities
Portland will remove tents blocking sidewalks under a tentative settlement announced Thursday in a lawsuit brought by people with disabilities who said sprawling homeless encampments prevent them from navigating Oregon's most populous city.
-
DOJ expands anti-profiling rules to cover thousands more who work in justice system
The Justice Department issued new guidance Thursday emphasizing that investigations must be free from bias involving race and gender or against people with disabilities. Anti-profiling rules were also expanded to include thousands more people who work in the justice system.
-
One of Rwanda's most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years on run
One of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide, a police officer suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people at a church nearly three decades ago, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run, a special tribunal set up by the United Nations to find the perpetrators said Thursday.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Special rapporteur Johnston expected to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs are moving towards re-issuing an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Public safety minister announces funding for Akwesasne after migrant deaths
The federal government has announced funding to help the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory fight organized crime, after the death of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River earlier this year.
-
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Health
-
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
-
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl's abortion
An Indiana board is set to hear allegations Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio.
-
Industry blindsided by federal government's plan to track ill effects of natural health products
A new plan to force hospitals to report adverse effects of 'natural health products' such as herbal remedies and supplements has come as a surprise to manufacturers, who say they were blindsided by the proposed change.
Sci-Tech
-
First Russian hypersonic missile scientist to go on trial for treason next week
The first of three Russian hypersonic missile scientists to be arrested on suspicion of treason will go on trial next week, the court handling the case said on Wednesday.
-
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
-
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Entertainment
-
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham secures its latest Hollywood linkup
Wrexham AFC has secured its latest celebrity linkup and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. The Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, will sponsor the team's training kit from next season through her non-alcoholic beverage company Betty Buzz.
-
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
Business
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Nvidia close to becoming first trillion-dollar chip firm after stellar forecast
Nvidia Corp soared about 25 per cent on Thursday to near a market value of US$1 trillion after its stellar forecast showed that Wall Street has yet to price in the game-changing potential of AI spending.
-
Should I buy a cottage with friends or family?
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Lifestyle
-
Dishwasher hacks for cleaner dishes from TikTok's Melissa Pateras
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Should I buy a cottage with friends or family?
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Sports
-
Lewis Hamilton nears new Mercedes deal amid Ferrari rumors
Lewis Hamilton dismissed Ferrari rumours and said he is 'almost there' on a new deal to stay with Mercedes.
-
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham secures its latest Hollywood linkup
Wrexham AFC has secured its latest celebrity linkup and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. The Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, will sponsor the team's training kit from next season through her non-alcoholic beverage company Betty Buzz.
Autos
-
opinion
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.