Pope says moon landing inspires progress on justice, environment
Pope Francis greets faithful as he leaves after celebrating mass in Camerino, Italy, Sunday, June 16, 2019. The town of Camerino was heavily damaged by the 2016 earthquake that hit the central Italian Marche region. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 8:24AM EDT
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis is hoping that the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk inspires efforts to help our "common home" on Earth.
Francis told the public in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, the day after the anniversary of the July 20, 1969, lunar landing, that the feat achieved an "extraordinary dream."
He expressed hope that the memory of "that great step for humanity" would spark the desire for progress on other fronts: "more dignity for the weak, more justice among people, more future for our common home."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Pope says moon landing inspires progress on justice, environment
- Japan election: Ruling coalition expected to retain majority
- Police will arrest anime studio arson suspect once he regains consciousness
- Mueller's testimony poses risk for Trump, but also Democrats
- Vatican college space holds bones of dozens, expert says