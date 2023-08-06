Pope says Catholic Church open to everyone, including LGBTQ2S+ people, but has rules

Pope Francis meets the journalists during a press conference aboard the airplane directed to Rome, at the end of the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Maurizio Brambatti/Pool Photo Via AP) Pope Francis meets the journalists during a press conference aboard the airplane directed to Rome, at the end of the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Maurizio Brambatti/Pool Photo Via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social