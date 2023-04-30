Pope open to helping return Ukrainian children in Russia

Pope Francis salutes as he boards an airplane on his way back to Rome at the Budapest International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) Pope Francis salutes as he boards an airplane on his way back to Rome at the Budapest International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social