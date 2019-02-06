Pope: My UAE trip wrote new page in Christian-Islam history
Pope Francis blesses a boy during a Mass at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP / Kamran Jebreili)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 6:41AM EST
VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis says his pilgrimage this week to the United Arab Emirates wrote a "new page in history of the dialogue between Christianity and Islam" and in promoting world peace based on brotherhood.
Telling pilgrims at the Vatican Wednesday about making the first-ever papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula, Francis described his encounter with leaders of Islam as a counterpoint to the "strong temptation" to contend there's a current clash between Christian and Islamic civilizations.
While in Abu Dhabi, Francis signed a document with the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the ancient seat of learning in Sunni Islam, condemning religiously motivated and other violence. The pope said the two religious leaders wanted to give a "clear and decisive sign" that respect and dialogue is possible between the Christian and Islamic worlds.
