Pope in Hungary meets with Ukrainian refugees, Russian envoy
Pope Francis plunged into both sides of Russia's war with Ukraine on Saturday, greeting some of the 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled across the border to Hungary during a public prayer service and then meeting privately with an envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church that has strongly supported the war.
Francis maintained the Vatican's tradition of diplomatic neutrality during his second day in Budapest, where he's on a weekend visit to minister to Hungary's Catholic faithful.
Starting the day, he thanked Hungarians for welcoming Ukrainian refugees and urged them to help anyone in need. He called for a culture of charity in a country where the prime minister has justified firm anti-immigration policies with fears that migration threatens Europe's Christian culture.
Speaking in the white-brick St. Elizabeth's church, named for a princess who renounced her wealth to care for the poor, Francis recalled that the Gospel instructs Christians to show love and compassion to all, especially those experiencing poverty and "even those who are not believers."
"The love that Jesus gives us and commands us to practice can help to uproot the evils of indifference and selfishness from society, from our cities and the places where we live -- indifference is a plague --- and to rekindle hope for a new, more just and fraternal world, where all can feel at home," he said.
Hungary's nationalist government has implemented firm anti-immigration policies and refused to accept many asylum-seekers trying to enter the country through its southern border, leading to prolonged legal disputes with the European Union.
The conservative populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said that migration threatens to replace Europe's Christian culture. Orban, who has held office since 2010, has hinged multiple election campaigns on the threats he alleges that migrants and refugees pose to Hungarians.
While Orban's government has consistently rejected asylum-seekers from the Middle East and Africa, around 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing war in their country found open doors. Around 35,000 of the refugees remain in Hungary and have registered for temporary protection there, according to the UN.
One who has chosen to stay was Olesia Misiats, a nurse who worked in a Kyiv COVID-19 hospital when she fled with her mother and two daughters on Feb. 24, 2022 -- the day Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
First she went to the Netherlands, but high costs compelled her to move to Hungary, where she said she has found an apartment and given birth to her third daughter, Mila, who was in the pews Saturday with her mother and sister.
"Here it's safe," Misiats said of her new life. She said that she hopes to return to Kyiv one day, but for now she and her children are adapting. "I want to go back home. There it's my life -- it was my life," she said. "But the war changed my life."
Immediately after greeting and encouraging the refugees, Francis visited the Greek Catholic church next door, which has been providing aid to refugees. And then he met with the Russian Orthodox Church's representative in Hungary, Metropolitan Hilarion, who developed close relations with the Vatican during his years as the Russian church's foreign minister. The Vatican said the 20-minute meeting at the Holy See's embassy in Budapest was "cordial."
The Russian church's strong support for the Kremlin's war has rankled the Vatican and prevented a second papal meeting with Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Francis and Kirill had a 2016 encounter in Cuba that marked the first between a pope and the head of the Russian church. They had planned a second one in June, but the meeting has been indefinitely postponed over Kirill's support for the war.
In a statement, Hilarion's office said that he briefed Francis on the social and educational activities of the Russian church in Hungary and its relations with the Catholic Church here. He said that he gave the pope an Italian translation of a six-volume opus on the life of Christ.
Francis' visit to Hungary, his second in as many years, is bringing him as close as he's come to the front lines of the war. Upon arriving in Budapest on Friday, he denounced the "adolescent belligerence" that had brought war back to European soil and demanded the EU recover its values of peaceful unity to end it.
There were conspicuously few people of color in the pews of St. Elizabeth's church. Among them was artist and filmmaker Abouzar Soltani, a refugee from Iran who spent 553 days in one of Hungary's transit zones with his 10-year-old son, Armin, after Hungarian authorities rejected their asylum claims in 2018.
Soltani later said of their 18 months staying in container shelters that they felt like "fish in an aquarium." When a European court decision closed the transit zones, Soltani opted to remain in Hungary, where he still lives.
At the end of the event, a band of Hungarian Roma musicians serenaded the pontiff, drawing a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd and a thumbs-up from Francis.
Francis started his Saturday visiting with children who have visual and physical disabilities. In the afternoon, he had his first big public event in Hungary, a youth rally at the city's sports stadium where he was given a singularly Hungarian gift: A Rubik's Cube, the colorful puzzle invented by Hungarian architect Erno Rubik.
In an event staged like a rock concert, Francis jazzed up the crowd riding around in a mini golf cart-like vehicle. And he repeated his frequent appeal to young people to put aside their cellphones and get back to socializing face-to-face: "Please don't virtualize your lives," he said to laughs.
Francis wraps up his visit with an open-air Mass on Sunday and speech at Pazmany Peter Catholic University in Budapest.
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canada
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
World
-
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get US$7.5 million payment
A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit will receive US$7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime.
-
Judge in Catholic bankruptcy recuses over church donations
A federal judge overseeing the New Orleans Roman Catholic bankruptcy recused himself in a late-night reversal that came a week after an Associated Press report showed he donated tens of thousands of dollars to the archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church in the case involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims.
-
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
-
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
-
Spain to invest 1.3 billion euros in vocational training
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced the government would invest 1.3 billion euros (US$1.43 billion) in vocational training.
-
California man guilty of killing 3 after 'ding dong ditch' prank
A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020, according to a newspaper report.
Politics
-
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
-
Carney says he supports Trudeau, thinks Liberal government 'on the right track' ahead of party convention
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he will attend the upcoming Liberal convention in Ottawa, and that he believes the party is 'on the right track.'
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
Entertainment
-
Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show
LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
Business
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
Lifestyle
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Canadians Sow, Robinson selected in fourth round of NFL draft
The New England Patriots selected Canadian offensive lineman Sidy Sow in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.
-
Injured Embiid 'doubtful' for Game 1, says 76ers coach
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right knee.
-
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Serbian Dusan Lajovic at Madrid Open
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Madrid Open singles tournament after losing to Dusan Lajovic in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), in the Round of 64 on Saturday.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.