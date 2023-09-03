Pope gives 'noble' Chinese people a shout-out at mass in Mongolia in bid to warm ties

Pope Francis is joined by Cardinal John Tong Hon, left, and Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow, both from Hong Kong, after presiding over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Pope Francis is joined by Cardinal John Tong Hon, left, and Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow, both from Hong Kong, after presiding over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social