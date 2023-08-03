Pope gets an electrifying World Youth Day welcome and urges fighting for economic justice, climate
Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal's capital Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.
In a display of enthusiasm not seen since the early years of Francis' decade-old papacy, teenagers and young adults thronged a downtown Lisbon park for the opening ceremony of the Catholic jamboree. Pilgrims ran alongside as his popemobile made languid loops through the crowd and a smiling Francis basked in their cheers.
The pope, who was hospitalized twice this year, had said he hoped to be "rejuvenated" by his five-day trip to Portugal, and it appeared as if the sun-baked crowd delivered.
Organizers estimated some 500,000 pilgrims attended the music-and-dance filled World Youth Day opening ceremony in Lisbon's Eduardo VII park, a figure that was expected to more than double during the festival's coming days.
Volunteers with huge water packs on their backs doled out water to keep the youngsters hydrated, an increasing concern given temperatures are expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) by Sunday, when Francis closes out the festival with a final outdoor Mass.
Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice and environmental priorities.
On Thursday, he emphasized his call for the Catholic Church to be welcoming to all, sinners included. "There is room for everyone in the church," Francis told the crowd, leading the young people in a chant of "todos," which is Spanish and Portuguese for "everyone."
"I think he is a very modern pope. I like his thoughts on many things," Gaia Selva, 27, who travelled to Lisbon from Italy with a group of 374 members of the Salesian religious order and was in the park for the opening ceremony. "I hope his support can help us as youth but also others, to understand our religion better and to live it to the fullest."
Maria Seybert, 19, of Littletown, Colorado, was attending her first World Youth Day and seemed inspired by Francis' exhortations to spread the faith.
"Yeah, I know that our church is very broken; we have a lot of sinners and broken people," Seybert said. "I desire to hear something that encourages us to recognize our poverty and woundedness, and then run with it."
Many young Catholics around the world have embraced Francis' core teachings about correcting economic injustices and promoting environmental custodianship, joining church-sponsored foundations and social movements under the banner of the "Economy of Francis" and the "Laudato Sii" movement, named for Francis' 2015 encyclical on the environment.
Francis pressed those causes again Thursday, first at Catholic University, one of Portugal's top institutions of higher learning, where he urged students to take risks and reject the temptation to merely perpetuate the status quo, or what the pope called the "present global system of elitism and inequality."
"An academic degree should not be seen merely as a license to pursue personal well-being, but as a mandate to work for a more just and inclusive -- that is, truly progressive -- society," he said.
Francis encouraged the students to use the privilege of their educations to protect the environment, care about poor and marginalized people, and to "redefine what we mean by progress and development."
"Yours can be the generation that takes up this great challenge," he said. "We need to align the tragedy of desertification with that of refugees, the issue of increased migration with that of a declining birth rate, and to see the material dimension of life within the greater purview of the spiritual."
Francis next met with another group of students in Cascais, a beachside resort town, at the local branch of Scolas Occurrentes, a foundation he started years ago to bring young people from different backgrounds and nationalities together. Sitting in a brilliantly painted common room, Francis told them that a life without chaos or crises was like drinking distilled water: tasteless and "gross."
"It's important to walk together, resolve crises together and go forward, growing," he said.
As he left, popular singer Cuca Roseta serenaded him with a sentimental, a cappella fado version of "Ave Maria." Along his motorcade route was a 3-kilometre-long (1.9-mile-long) banner that Scolas members had painted in honour of his visit.
Francis' visit to Portugal is aimed primarily at young people, but his message about reversing economic inequalities has found resonance among people of all ages, who lined his route and watched from hotel balconies or the street as his motorcade passed.
"It's a big issue and more should be done about it," Alison Morais, 42, a Brazilian immigrant who works as a store assistant in Cascais. "It's hard to change it, but at least people listen to what (the pope) says and it gets the conversation going."
Francis is scheduled Friday to visit some charities and hear the confessions of some young pilgrims before presiding over a Way of the Cross procession. He travels to the Catholic shrine in Fatima on Saturday and then celebrates an open-air vigil Saturday and final Mass on Sunday morning.
After arriving in Lisbon on Wednesday, the pope immediately addressed Portugal's clergy sexual abuse crisis, which intensified after a panel of experts hired by the country's bishops reported in February that priests and other church personnel may have abuse at least 4,815 boys and girls since 1950.
Meeting with the bishops at Lisbon's iconic Jeronimos Monastery, Francis said the "scandal" of sexual abuse had marred the face of the Catholic Church and helped drive the faithful away. He told the bishops that abuse victims must always be welcomed and heard.
The pope met for more than an hour that night with 13 victims at the Vatican Embassy.
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Canada
-
Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
As crime increases across Canada, New Brunswick sole province where rates drop
New Brunswick was the only province in Canada to record fewer police-reported crimes in 2022 compared with the prior year, data from Statistics Canada show.
-
Canadian wildfire emissions double previous record as flames rage on
Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of flames remain active across the country, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
City of Toronto employee seen pushing protester with car
The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employees who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.
World
-
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
-
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to die in America's deadliest antisemitic attack
The man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue was formally sentenced to death Thursday, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
-
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ advocates sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
A group of drag performers and LGBTQ+ rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a new Texas law that expands what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, arguing it is meant to target drag shows and could also criminalize ballet and even cheerleading.
-
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded in the country's second mass stabbing in a month.
-
Pope gets an electrifying World Youth Day welcome and urges fighting for economic justice, climate
Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal's capital Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.
-
Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school in Tennessee charged with multiple crimes
A man suspected of trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes, the lead agency looking into the shooting said Wednesday.
Politics
-
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Entertainment
-
How a 'Magic: The Gathering' player from Toronto sold an ultra-rare card to Post Malone
Before finding an ultra-rare trading card and selling it to superstar Post Malone for over two million dollars, Brook Trafton was working a retail job in Toronto.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
Business
-
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Airbnb forecasts revenue above estimates on rebound in international travel
Airbnb forecasts third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, but industry fears of softening U.S. domestic demand have sent the vacation rental firm's shares down 4.2 per cent in after-hours trading.
Lifestyle
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
-
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
-
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
Sports
-
WATCH
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
-
Germany's exit at the Women's World Cup caps wild finale to the group stage as upsets continue
In a wild finale to the group stage of the Women's World Cup, two-time champion Germany was eliminated on Thursday and the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Morocco, advanced to the knockout stage.
-
Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage
There have been plenty of elite athletes who have also juggled parenthood, but the level of support the mothers are receiving while on the job at the Women's World Cup is improving.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.