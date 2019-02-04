Pope Francis to hold historic Mass on Arabian Peninsula
From left, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Pope Francis, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum attend an Interreligious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 11:00PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Pope Francis is turning his attention to the thriving Catholic community in the United Arab Emirates as he concludes his historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula.
A day after making a broad appeal for Christian and Muslim leaders to work together to promote peace and reject war, Francis visits a cathedral in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and then celebrates Mass in the Zayed Sports City Stadium.
It is being billed as the largest show of public Christian worship on the peninsula.
Francis is on the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam. On Monday, he met with Emirati leaders and signed a document promoting "human fraternity" with Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, the revered 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni learning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Fate of Mexican drug lord El Chapo now rests with U.S. jury
- 'I still love my father': New book profiles life as a serial killer's daughter
- European nations raise pressure on Venezuela's Maduro
- Australia floods: 2 men reported missing, crocodiles and snakes spotted
- Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union